I see lego head considered his future after bottling the title last season.

From that article:The Gunners led the Premier League by five points from Manchester City before consecutive draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton proved costly.[snip]During the title run-in, Arsenal led 2-0 at Liverpool and West Ham before being held to draws, with winger Bukayo Saka missing a penalty when his side were 2-1 up against the Hammers.Arsenal then needed two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw against a Southampton side who went on to be relegated, before sliding to a telling 4-1 defeat at City.We talk about how City has made it so that a draw can be the end of a title run and we're not wrong, but when you see it laid out like that, there has to be blame on their doorstep, too. (In fairness, Arteta admits this.) Had these three draws been spread out over the season, it still would've killed their title run, but three in a row, when they still had the title in their hands puts the spotlight directly on their stumble. Win those 2 games where they were already ahead in the match, and the title probably goes to Arsenal. Every season is different, of course, but I wonder if that's as close as they'll get to winning it while City are still around. Or will the memory of those 3 games help them develop a sharper steel when the moment requires it?