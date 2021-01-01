Thought you played well, but I do still think City are levels above everyone else, unfortunately. Always feels like they've got that extra gear if they need it.
Think you've made some strong additions. Rice is an interesting one - the system he's moving into is the complete opposite of how he's played for the last 7/8 years, so it's going to take a period of adaption. Unfortunately for you, you're not City and can't leave £105M on the bench.
Did think it was a little odd that Ramsdale said it's a mental block gone now you've beat them... you drew.
I disagree that we drew, you beat Milan in the 2005 CL final, that wasnt a draw. If we drew the shield wouldve been shared (It was in 1991 when there was no penalties and we shared it with Spurs after we drew). Penalties do decide who wins.
If our players gain confidence and positivity out of it then great, they're young players and any extra belief helps.
I do agree that City are levels above everyone else, this wasnt a "big" game for them, probably the only thing that pissed them off is the way they lost it , last min equaliser then pens, which is lovely.
For about 15 mins at the start when they were passing the ball, we hardly got a touch, theyve created a ridiculously brilliant cheating machine, I dont think we can replicate it, but Liverpool didnt replicate it and got the better of them on many occassions, so it can be done.
Need to be near perfect though which is a big big ask, still happy with our transfer dealings and where we are now as a team.