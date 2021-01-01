« previous next »
Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 7345 times)

Offline shank94

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #160 on: Yesterday at 04:08:17 pm »
Do we have a thread? also why are they singing Allez x3
Online Titi Camara

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #161 on: Yesterday at 04:15:00 pm »
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline PaulF

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #162 on: Yesterday at 08:04:38 pm »
Quote from: shank94 on Yesterday at 04:08:17 pm
Do we have a thread? also why are they singing Allez x3
Makes a change from Wenger out and leaving the ground early ?
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #163 on: Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm »
Timber , what a player.

Enjoyed today, especially how big we looked as a side, it was only a few months ago they were towering above us and bullying us. Stood up to them today, we got serious physical strength in the team now, think we are in for a good season.
Offline coolbyrne

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #164 on: Yesterday at 08:07:28 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on August  5, 2023, 09:28:56 pm
I see lego head considered his future after bottling the title last season.
https://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/66409342?at_bbc_team=editorial&at_link_origin=Match_of_the_Day&at_link_type=web_link&at_link_id=8CD30C7A-330F-11EE-BBC4-6427D99D5CC3&at_medium=social&at_ptr_name=facebook_page&at_campaign_type=owned&at_campaign=Social_Flow&at_format=link&fbclid=IwAR1kU48UhefUGtdHiW4T3VccpWGpl53o_WNbgbQ99-yGqanu_YAg8ghbQ-Y

From that article:

The Gunners led the Premier League by five points from Manchester City before consecutive draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton proved costly.

[snip]

During the title run-in, Arsenal led 2-0 at Liverpool and West Ham before being held to draws, with winger Bukayo Saka missing a penalty when his side were 2-1 up against the Hammers.

Arsenal then needed two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw against a Southampton side who went on to be relegated, before sliding to a telling 4-1 defeat at City.

We talk about how City has made it so that a draw can be the end of a title run and we're not wrong, but when you see it laid out like that, there has to be blame on their doorstep, too. (In fairness, Arteta admits this.) Had these three draws been spread out over the season, it still would've killed their title run, but three in a row, when they still had the title in their hands puts the spotlight directly on their stumble. Win those 2 games where they were already ahead in the match, and the title probably goes to Arsenal. Every season is different, of course, but I wonder if that's as close as they'll get to winning it while City are still around. Or will the memory of those 3 games help them develop a sharper steel when the moment requires it?
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 30, 2019, 02:19:03 am
No one admires resilience when you were just plain wrong all along - that's just twattishness.

Offline Peabee

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #165 on: Today at 02:21:57 am »
Arsenal - delusions valid

 ;)
Offline decosabute

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #166 on: Today at 04:46:01 am »
Quote from: coolbyrne on Yesterday at 08:07:28 pm
From that article:

The Gunners led the Premier League by five points from Manchester City before consecutive draws with Liverpool, West Ham and Southampton proved costly.

[snip]

During the title run-in, Arsenal led 2-0 at Liverpool and West Ham before being held to draws, with winger Bukayo Saka missing a penalty when his side were 2-1 up against the Hammers.

Arsenal then needed two late goals to salvage a 3-3 draw against a Southampton side who went on to be relegated, before sliding to a telling 4-1 defeat at City.

We talk about how City has made it so that a draw can be the end of a title run and we're not wrong, but when you see it laid out like that, there has to be blame on their doorstep, too. (In fairness, Arteta admits this.) Had these three draws been spread out over the season, it still would've killed their title run, but three in a row, when they still had the title in their hands puts the spotlight directly on their stumble. Win those 2 games where they were already ahead in the match, and the title probably goes to Arsenal. Every season is different, of course, but I wonder if that's as close as they'll get to winning it while City are still around. Or will the memory of those 3 games help them develop a sharper steel when the moment requires it?

It's weirdly become taboo to say it, but they bottled it plain and simple. Obviously City are a cancer on the game and their cheating has meant that the demands are higher than they should be, but Arsenal well and truly fucked it from the position they were in.

Gifted those 2-0 leads vs Liverpool and West Ham as well, didn't even have to play well to go two up in both games. And then totally and utterly cowarded their way to draws, and it should've been defeat at Anfield. Was beyond anything we did in 2014 (effectively one undeserved defeat against a top side and one undeserved draw against a poorer side) and god knows we never heard the end of it with the "bottling" talk.

I don't know how it'll affect them. They've continued to spend absolutely ridiculous amounts, so they should be in a position to challenge again - anything less than that would be an abject failure  given the huge outlay.
Online Clint Eastwood

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:11:39 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 08:07:26 pm
Timber , what a player.

Enjoyed today, especially how big we looked as a side, it was only a few months ago they were towering above us and bullying us. Stood up to them today, we got serious physical strength in the team now, think we are in for a good season.
Weird. You looked rubbish and were lucky to win against a half-arsed City side. Rice doesn't look like an 8, and Havertz is predictably terrible.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #168 on: Today at 06:16:08 am »
Quote from: Clint Eastwood on Today at 06:11:39 am
Weird. You looked rubbish and were lucky to win against a half-arsed City side. Rice doesn't look like an 8, and Havertz is predictably terrible.

We always get lucky and come up against teams that dont try. Its how we win.

haaland did nothing and Rodri couldnt dominate the midfield, if thats because they didnt want to then its not our problem. Thought we were better than them for about an hour, looked solid quick and slick at times. Havertz hold up play and Rices energy. Welcome additions to meek surrenders against these lot from previous seasons.

Timber on another level, only matched by Saliba if he stays fit.

We look ready, lots of depth, lots of options. The likes of Jesus and Zinchenko still to come back.
« Last Edit: Today at 06:26:43 am by The North Bank »
Online Hysterical Fool

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #169 on: Today at 06:29:09 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:16:08 am
We always get lucky and come up against teams that dont try. Its how we win.

haaland did nothing and Rodri couldnt dominate the midfield, if thats because they didnt want to then its not our problem. Thought we were better than them for about an hour, looked solid quick and slick at times. Havertz hold up play and Rices energy. Welcome additions to meek surrenders against these lot from previous seasons.

Timber on another level, only matched by Saliba if he stays fit.

We look ready, lots of depth, lots of options. The likes of Jesus and Zinchenko still to come back.

I dont agree, dont undersell your team, was a nice competitive game and a good result for Arsenal 
Quote from: Al 666 on January 21, 2023, 02:19:29 am
Yes we have a £4bn business but we let the Goofy German guy make all the decisions.

Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #170 on: Today at 06:34:51 am »
Quote from: Hysterical Fool on Today at 06:29:09 am
I dont agree, dont undersell your team, was a nice competitive game and a good result for Arsenal 

Its always nice to lift silverware, especially with that prick pep standing there looking on.

But even had we lost, I saw enough to be very excited about the season.

To challenge for the title consistently, you need a solid defensive unit, and with Rice and Partey ahead of Saliba Gabriel White and Timber. I think weve got what we didnt have last season. Going forward things will click better with time. Just wanted to see how we dealt with citys million passes and movement, and we looked very solid.
Online Keita Success

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #171 on: Today at 08:50:07 am »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 06:34:51 am
Its always nice to lift silverware, especially with that prick pep standing there looking on.

But even had we lost, I saw enough to be very excited about the season.

To challenge for the title consistently, you need a solid defensive unit, and with Rice and Partey ahead of Saliba Gabriel White and Timber. I think weve got what we didnt have last season. Going forward things will click better with time. Just wanted to see how we dealt with citys million passes and movement, and we looked very solid.
Thought you played well, but I do still think City are levels above everyone else, unfortunately. Always feels like they've got that extra gear if they need it.

Think you've made some strong additions. Rice is an interesting one - the system he's moving into is the complete opposite of how he's played for the last 7/8 years, so it's going to take a period of adaption. Unfortunately for you, you're not City and can't leave £105M on the bench.

Did think it was a little odd that Ramsdale said it's a mental block gone now you've beat them... you drew.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #172 on: Today at 08:58:58 am »
Quote from: Keita Success on Today at 08:50:07 am
Thought you played well, but I do still think City are levels above everyone else, unfortunately. Always feels like they've got that extra gear if they need it.

Think you've made some strong additions. Rice is an interesting one - the system he's moving into is the complete opposite of how he's played for the last 7/8 years, so it's going to take a period of adaption. Unfortunately for you, you're not City and can't leave £105M on the bench.

Did think it was a little odd that Ramsdale said it's a mental block gone now you've beat them... you drew.

I disagree that we drew, you beat Milan in the 2005 CL final, that wasnt a draw. If we drew the shield wouldve been shared (It was in 1991 when there was no penalties and we shared it with Spurs after we drew). Penalties do decide who wins.
 If our players gain confidence and positivity out of it then great, they're young players and any extra belief helps.

I do agree that City are levels above everyone else, this wasnt a "big" game for them, probably the only thing that pissed them off is the way they lost it , last min equaliser then pens, which is lovely.
For about 15 mins at the start when they were passing the ball, we hardly got a touch, theyve created a ridiculously brilliant cheating machine, I dont think we can replicate it, but Liverpool didnt replicate it and got the better of them on many occassions, so it can be done.
Need to be near perfect though which is a big big ask, still happy with our transfer dealings and where we are now as a team.
