Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 1548 times)

Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #40 on: Today at 09:34:17 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:30:54 pm
They taught me to acknowledge when someone is in need of attention, even if the conversation has nothing to do with them.
I'm guessing dirkster is an LFC fan on an LFC forum.
Just because this is an Arsenal thread that, shouldn't stop the likes of dirkster from making comments on here.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #41 on: Today at 09:40:20 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:34:17 pm
I'm guessing dirkster is an LFC fan on an LFC forum.
Just because this is an Arsenal thread that, shouldn't stop the likes of dirkster from making comments on here.

Next time he could just DM me, something like hi TNB, please notice me , doesnt matter who he supports, i dont let my fans down.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #42 on: Today at 09:44:40 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:40:20 pm
Next time he could just DM me, something like hi TNB, please notice me , doesnt matter who he supports, i dont let my fans down.

Maybe you should DM all the LFC fans on this forum, "please notice me"  before you bump this thread time and time again?  ;)
Online dirkster

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #43 on: Today at 09:44:49 pm »
Bit touchy this evening aren't we petal. Season hasn't even started. A tad early for a meltdown. We're not even at the business end of the season yet.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #44 on: Today at 09:45:26 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 09:44:49 pm
Bit touchy this evening aren't we petal. Season hasn't even started. A tad early for a meltdown. We're not even at the business end of the season yet.
;D
Online Bennett

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #45 on: Today at 09:48:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:02:06 pm
That chelsea team finished 6th…. It was bang average.

Wonder how long youve been watching football, maybe it was before your time so you’re relying on the record books.

I'm on Team Arsenal here. Chelsea had/have greater longevity I suppose but that's what you get when you throw billions of rubles at a sporting project. At least Arsenal did theirs in a fairly honourable way that relied on great scouting, smart acquisition, proper coaching etc.

Also, Arsenal in that era under Wenger were the only side in my life I've ever been scared of being absolutely tonked by. We went toe-to-toe with the best United sides throughout the years, but Arsenal could take a game away from you in 20 minutes. They'd score goals that you'd analyse after and go "well how the fuck are you supposed to stop that?"

Last thing, and I guess Drogba was special too to be fair, but Henry was beyond sensational. I watched games just to watch what Henry would do. He was magic.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #46 on: Today at 09:52:14 pm »
Quote from: dirkster on Today at 09:44:49 pm
Bit touchy this evening aren't we petal. Season hasn't even started. A tad early for a meltdown. We're not even at the business end of the season yet.

 Its going to be a great season, and this will be the best thread again.
Offline Terry de Niro

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #47 on: Today at 09:52:15 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:48:54 pm


Last thing, and I guess Drogba was special too to be fair, but Henry was beyond sensational. I watched games just to watch what Henry would do. He was magic.
Henry was, without a doubt, the best ever.
Can't deny that. 
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #48 on: Today at 09:54:53 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:44:40 pm
Maybe you should DM all the LFC fans on this forum, "please notice me"  before you bump this thread time and time again?  ;)

I already do.  Obviously i cant message everyone so i save it for the knowledgeable and brilliant ones.

I regret to inform you that youre not one of them.
Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #49 on: Today at 09:55:39 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:52:15 pm
Henry was, without a doubt, the best ever.
Can't deny that.

No this is not fun.
Online Bennett

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #50 on: Today at 09:56:07 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Today at 09:54:53 pm
I already do.  Obviously i cant message everyone so i save it for the knowledgeable and brilliant ones.

I regret to inform you that youre not one of them.

The North Bank writing this post

Online The North Bank

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #51 on: Today at 09:57:16 pm »
Quote from: Bennett on Today at 09:48:54 pm
I'm on Team Arsenal here. Chelsea had/have greater longevity I suppose but that's what you get when you throw billions of rubles at a sporting project. At least Arsenal did theirs in a fairly honourable way that relied on great scouting, smart acquisition, proper coaching etc.

Also, Arsenal in that era under Wenger were the only side in my life I've ever been scared of being absolutely tonked by. We went toe-to-toe with the best United sides throughout the years, but Arsenal could take a game away from you in 20 minutes. They'd score goals that you'd analyse after and go "well how the fuck are you supposed to stop that?"

Last thing, and I guess Drogba was special too to be fair, but Henry was beyond sensational. I watched games just to watch what Henry would do. He was magic.

Youll be on my DM list soon.
Online Dim Glas

Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #52 on: Today at 10:01:06 pm »
Quote from: Terry de Niro on Today at 09:52:15 pm
Henry was, without a doubt, the best ever.
Can't deny that.

and part of a great team there, but he had to leave Arsenal to win a CL, says it all about Wenger in Europe  :P
