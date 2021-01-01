That chelsea team finished 6th…. It was bang average.



Wonder how long youve been watching football, maybe it was before your time so you’re relying on the record books.



I'm on Team Arsenal here. Chelsea had/have greater longevity I suppose but that's what you get when you throw billions of rubles at a sporting project. At least Arsenal did theirs in a fairly honourable way that relied on great scouting, smart acquisition, proper coaching etc.Also, Arsenal in that era under Wenger were the only side in my life I've ever been scared of being absolutely tonked by. We went toe-to-toe with the best United sides throughout the years, but Arsenal could take a game away from you in 20 minutes. They'd score goals that you'd analyse after and go "well how the fuck are you supposed to stop that?"Last thing, and I guess Drogba was special too to be fair, but Henry was beyond sensational. I watched games just to watch what Henry would do. He was magic.