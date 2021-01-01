« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!  (Read 690 times)

Offline Titi Camara

  • Hey, wanna hear the new dubstep song I wrote? Wub, Wub, Wub! Wubba Lubba Dub Dub! I'm Pickle Rick with hirsute areolae!
  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,675
  • Number 21 of the Crazy 88
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« on: Yesterday at 12:04:59 pm »
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 05:26:14 pm by Titi Camara »
Logged
Quote from: AnfieldIron on October 11, 2017, 12:18:08 pm
I know about the 10+ hoes a week, and its something Im willing to do.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 12:25:10 pm »
Champions League?

Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 12:26:02 pm »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 12:23:51 pm
Applications are open for a more amusing title for this topic :wave

Arsenal - Not As Good As They Think They Are
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Offline Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,032
  • Michael Sheen is the actual Prince of 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 12:27:58 pm »
Ar$$$$$$$$$$$$$enal

Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 12:41:10 pm »
 ;D ;D

Good titles
Logged

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,597
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Arsenal
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 12:45:56 pm »
It's Arsenal Half Hot Mum!!!
Logged
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory", the Suzy Dent-esque freakshow! Hannoying homunculus.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,968
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: Ar$$$$$$$$$$$$$enal
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm »
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud!
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Tobelius

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,696
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Ar$$$$$$$$$$$$$enal
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 05:22:07 pm »
That's a good new title blud,has a nice Vegas bubblegum ring to it.
Logged

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,145
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud!
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 05:24:56 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester - once in a blue moon...
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 06:14:30 pm »
I like it !
Logged

Offline A Red Abroad

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,771
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Ar$$$$$$$$$$$$$enal
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 06:52:44 pm »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Yesterday at 05:08:28 pm
The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud!


 ;D
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm »
Let's stick to the old one and change the title there.
Logged

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,272
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 08:11:09 pm »
Quite like Arsenal, they were my dads team and they're a proper football club, I'd have them winning trophies over the Tories, Abu Dhabi or Saudi FC.
Logged

Offline Tonyh8su

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,527
  • YNWA
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm »
Quote from: Bullet500 on Yesterday at 07:51:09 pm
Let's stick to the old one and change the title there.

Why have we got all new threads for a few teams? What have I missed?
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,467
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:43:40 pm »
Slows the site down when they get too big?
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 21,011
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:47:43 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on Yesterday at 10:32:25 pm
Why have we got all new threads for a few teams? What have I missed?
new season new threads
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Bullet500

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,785
Re: The Arsenal Giddy Title Challenge Thread. Warning: There will be Blud, Fam!
« Reply #16 on: Today at 03:39:30 am »
Quote from: Titi Camara on Yesterday at 12:04:59 pm

well, the truth is that this just might be the best thing about UK.

"British Plugs Are Better Than All Other Plugs, And Here's Why" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UEfP1OKKz_Q

"British Plugs and Outlets Are On Another Level" - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=139Q61ty4C0
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 