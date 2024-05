Thanks Bo, appreciate all you have done for those who enjoy pitting their wits against each other with team selection and results. Sadly, that has stopped being the case in team selection where some gobshite has been posting the team in advance of our deadline. If someone else is doing it next season can I suggest the deadline is moved much earlier otherwise, what's the point if the team is announced correctly beforehand? It's a really good concept this game. Let's not sully it with shenanigans