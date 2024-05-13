With Ndeyanka and Kopite1971 both losing, everyone above them is now safe. Ndeyanka has a better head-to-head score v Kopite1971, so only needs to match Kopite1971's result v Wolves to guarantee safety.
The national lottery draw: 05 - 10 - 19 - 23 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
510192344 / 2 = 255096172 remainder 0
remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 1 (Round 12 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v redforlife 10-9
BoRed v CornerTakenQuickly 13-11
bradders1011 v Kopite1971 13-11
Cape_Tear v Sinyoro 12-12
Garrus v Ndeyanka 16-13
joezydudek v KeegansPerm 13-13
Mivi v Buck Pete 13-13
ollyfrom.tv v mushi007 15-10
vivabobbygraham v RJH 0-12
Ycuzz v Vishwa Atma 13-0
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
662 558 +104 82 Barneylfc
636 593 +043 67 KeegansPerm
626 564 +062 66 ollyfrom.tv (1)
648 480 +168 65 Garrus
638 595 +043 59 Sinyoro
574 563 +011 58 Buck Pete
602 583 +019 54 redforlife (1)
564 580 -016 54 joezydudek (4)
566 595 -029 54 Cape_Tear (2)
628 582 +046 50 BoRed
606 634 -028 50 CornerTakenQuickly
547 575 -028 50 vivabobbygraham (4)
486 546 -060 50 Mivi (8 )
597 580 +017 48 bradders1011
598 616 -018 48 RJH
620 629 -009 44 mushi007
585 586 -001 40 Kopite1971 (1)
495 597 -102 40 Ndeyanka (6)
573 639 -066 36 Ycuzz R
435 591 -156 31 Vishwa Atma (9) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Only one set of fixtures remains to be played, so we won't be needing a random number next time:
Barneylfc v Ndeyanka
BoRed v redforlife
bradders1011 v RJH
Cape_Tear v KeegansPerm
Garrus v Vishwa Atma
joezydudek v CornerTakenQuickly
Mivi v mushi007
ollyfrom.tv v Kopite1971
vivabobbygraham v Buck Pete
Ycuzz v Sinyoro