CHAMPIONSHIP



2 games left and Wabaloolah holds an 11 point lead in the Championship. Mickitez gets his nose in front for the remaining automatic promotion spot. Although there may be nothing to be promoted to



01 23 891 Wabaloolah

02 15 880 tommy LFC

03 18 857 mickitez

-----------------------------------

04 13 850 SvenJohansen

05 00 424 jackh





I've told BoRed that I'll do it next season as I have a bit more time on my hands this year work wise than when I committed to the RAWK Prediction League and had to drop out after I had started it,.I will have to figure out the way of publicising the fixture list that I can get my head around which I'll look at once this season is finished and we know who is likely to be in the competition next year.Unless anyone else wants to volunteer of course👍