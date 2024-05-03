BoRed's Cup standings with two games to go:



17.91 Barneylfc

17.15 joezydudek

16.58 ollyfrom.tv

16.55 KeegansPerm

16.55 Sinyoro

16.52 Garrus

16.50 Wabaloolah

16.30 tommy LFC

16.18 CornerTakenQuickly

16.18 Buck Pete

16.10 vivabobbygraham

16.05 mushi007

16.00 RJH

16.00 redforlife

15.87 mickitez

15.81 Kopite1971

15.74 SvenJohansen

15.70 BoRed

15.66 Mivi

15.63 Cape_Tear

15.56 Ycuzz

15.39 Ndeyanka

15.33 bradders1011

14.71 Vishwa Atma



This is not quite officially in the bag yet, but it'll essentially take a miracle for joezydudek to catch Barney. No one else has a chance any more, even if Barney scores no points at all in the last two games.