Ycuzz and Vishwa Atma are now officially relegated, but the third place will likely go to the wire.
The national lottery draw: 11 - 15 - 26 - 33 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
1115263344 / 3 = 371754448 remainder 0
remainder + 1 = 1, so we use Round 7 (Round 23 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v BoRed 26-24
bradders1011 v Cape_Tear 14-15
KeegansPerm v mushi007 23-25
Kopite1971 v Garrus 22-23
ollyfrom.tv v joezydudek 22-15
redforlife v CornerTakenQuickly 26-12
RJH v Buck Pete 13-24
Vishwa Atma v Mivi 0-32
vivabobbygraham v Sinyoro 0-33
Ycuzz v Ndeyanka 14-14
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
652 549 +103 79 Barneylfc
623 580 +043 66 KeegansPerm
611 554 +057 63 ollyfrom.tv (1)
632 467 +165 62 Garrus
626 583 +043 58 Sinyoro
561 550 +011 57 Buck Pete
593 573 +020 54 redforlife (1)
551 567 -016 53 joezydudek (4)
554 583 -029 53 Cape_Tear (2)
547 563 -016 50 vivabobbygraham (3)
595 621 -026 50 CornerTakenQuickly
473 533 -060 49 Mivi (8 )
615 571 +044 47 BoRed
584 569 +015 45 bradders1011
586 616 -030 45 RJH
610 614 -004 44 mushi007
574 573 +001 40 Kopite1971 (1)
482 581 -099 40 Ndeyanka (6)
560 639 -079 33 Ycuzz R
435 578 -143 31 Vishwa Atma (8 ) R
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011