Never seen the team leaked so accurately and consistently in all of Klopp's time here, than we have this season.



In case anyone's wondering why I'm quitting ...To be honest, I've benefitted more than most, but it's simply not a level playing field any more. Also, I have better things to do in the hours leading up to a match than scouring the internet for leaked team news.And yet, not doing it means having no chance of winning either. I'm running the PL, so I see games decided by a point or two all the time, typically on the lineup. Same in the knockout cups. And even in the overall standings, a point per game on the lineup (which is probably an underestimate, especially on days like today) can mean 60 extra points over the course of the season. Not to mention that knowing the lineup increases your chances of getting the first scorer right.I think it's ruined the game personally, but I don't want to ruin it for everyone else, so I'll shut up now.