Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 30892 times)

Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1680 on: April 24, 2024, 05:01:08 pm »
Everton v Liverpool

Alisson

Trent
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

Mac Allister
Jones
Endo

Salah
Nuñéz
Díaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score Everton 1-3 Liverpool
DP 10
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1681 on: April 24, 2024, 05:02:10 pm »
vs Everton:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Mac Allister
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mac Allister
DP: 8
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1682 on: April 24, 2024, 05:40:02 pm »
Everton v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

Mac Allister
Jones
Endo

Salah
Nuñéz
Díaz

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1683 on: April 24, 2024, 05:59:34 pm »
                                                vs Everton

                                                    Alisson

                                     Trent Konate Virgil Robertson

                                       Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones

                                              Salah Nunez Diaz

                                              FS:  4-1 Liverpool
                                              FG:  Nunez
                                              DP:  10
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1684 on: April 24, 2024, 06:14:17 pm »
v Everton

Allison
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Jones
Endo
Mac Allister
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1685 on: April 24, 2024, 11:06:53 pm »
The national lottery draw: 08 - 14 - 18 - 53 - 56 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

81418535659 / 5 = 16283707131 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 27 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v Garrus 14-13
CornerTakenQuickly v Barneylfc 10-12
KeegansPerm v vivabobbygraham 11-10
Kopite1971 v Cape_Tear 13-13
mushi007 v bradders1011 9-10
Ndeyanka v ollyfrom.tv 11-13
redforlife v Ycuzz 11-9
RJH v Mivi 9-9
Sinyoro v BoRed 12-12
Vishwa Atma v joezydudek 10-11

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

612   513   +099   73   Barneylfc
586   555   +031   63   KeegansPerm
565   529   +036   57   ollyfrom.tv (1)
595   433   +162   56   Garrus
581   574   +007   52   Sinyoro
523   537   -014   51   Buck Pete
537   506   +031   50   vivabobbygraham (2)
571   575   -004   50   CornerTakenQuickly
539   546   -007   50   Cape_Tear (1)
513   545   -032   50   joezydudek (4)
553   550   +003   48   redforlife (1)
441   518   -077   46   Mivi (7)
561   542   +019   45   bradders1011
561   578   -017   45   RJH
576   545   +031   44   BoRed
574   577   -003   41   mushi007
468   553   -085   39   Ndeyanka (5)
532   538   -006   37   Kopite1971 (1)
534   611   -077   32   Ycuzz
435   532   -097   31   Vishwa Atma (6)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1686 on: April 25, 2024, 03:12:45 pm »
LFC vs West Ham United

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
VVD
Robertson
Jones
Mac Allister
Endo
Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Diaz
DP: 12
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1687 on: April 25, 2024, 03:47:55 pm »
v West Ham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Quansah Van Dijk Robertson
Gravenberch Endo MacAllister
Elliott Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-1 to us
First goal: Diaz
DP: 6
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1688 on: April 25, 2024, 11:05:20 pm »
V West Ham

Alisson
TAA Quansah VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Alllister Elliot
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 1-2 (LFC Win)
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 6
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1689 on: April 26, 2024, 01:06:22 pm »
Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
VVD
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Endo

Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Bowen

DP - 4
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1690 on: April 26, 2024, 01:59:10 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

MacAllister
Endo
Elliott

Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Online joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1691 on: April 26, 2024, 02:07:15 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Mac Allister
Endo
Elliott

Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

FS: 1-1
FG: Bowen
DP: 8
Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1692 on: April 26, 2024, 03:43:50 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Quansah
Robertson

MacAllister
Jones
Elliott

Gakpo
Salah
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to West Ham
FG: Antonio
DP: 10
Online RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1693 on: April 26, 2024, 05:48:11 pm »
Vs West Ham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Elliott
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FG: Diaz
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1694 on: April 26, 2024, 08:52:00 pm »
v West Ham

Allison

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Elliot

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1695 on: April 26, 2024, 10:56:50 pm »
West Ham v Liverpool

Allison

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Endo
Szoboslai

Elliott
Gakpo
Díaz

FS: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool
FG: Díaz
DP: 8
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1696 on: April 26, 2024, 11:09:48 pm »
West Ham

Alisson
Gomez Quansah Van Dijk Robertson
Elliot Mac Allister Gravenberch
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 1 - 3 LFC
FS: Diaz
DP: 4
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1697 on: April 27, 2024, 06:12:02 am »
V West Ham

Alisson
TAA Quansah VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Alllister Elliot
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 1-2 (LFC Win)
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 8
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1698 on: April 27, 2024, 08:10:00 am »
v West Ham

Alisson
TAA Quansha VVD Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Bowen
DP: 8
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1699 on: April 27, 2024, 08:16:06 am »
@West Ham:

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Virgil
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Diaz
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1700 on: April 27, 2024, 08:38:57 am »
Vs Everton

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez
Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott
Gakpo
Salah
Diaz

First Goal - Antonio
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1701 on: April 27, 2024, 08:59:49 am »
West Ham v Liverpool

Allison

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Elliot

Salah
Gakpo
Díaz

FS: West Ham 0-4 Liverpool
FG: Gakpo
DP: 4
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1702 on: April 27, 2024, 09:44:43 am »
vs West Ham

Alisson
Gomez Quansah Van Dijk Robertson
Elliot Mac Allister Gravenberch
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1703 on: April 27, 2024, 10:12:08 am »
Quote from: redforlife on April 27, 2024, 08:38:57 am
Vs Everton

Alisson
Arnold
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez
Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott
Gakpo
Salah
Diaz

First Goal - Antonio
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1704 on: April 27, 2024, 10:26:52 am »
West Ham:

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Elliott
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 6
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1705 on: April 27, 2024, 10:29:11 am »
vs West Ham

Alissonon

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez
Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Endo
Salah
Gakpo
Díaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1706 on: April 27, 2024, 10:49:30 am »
                                                vs West Ham

                                                    Alisson

                                     Trent Quansah Virgil Robertson

                                            Grav Endo MacAllister

                                              Elliott Gakpo Diaz

                                              FS:  3-2 Liverpool
                                              FG:  Gakpo
                                              DP:  10
Offline Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1707 on: April 27, 2024, 11:23:13 am »
West Ham

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Mac Allister
Endo
Elliott

Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 3-1
DP: 6
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1708 on: April 27, 2024, 11:33:39 am »
In case anyone's wondering why I'm quitting ...

Quote from: Hestoic on April 27, 2024, 10:45:49 am
Never seen the team leaked so accurately and consistently in all of Klopp's time here, than we have this season.

To be honest, I've benefitted more than most, but it's simply not a level playing field any more. Also, I have better things to do in the hours leading up to a match than scouring the internet for leaked team news. ;D

And yet, not doing it means having no chance of winning either. I'm running the PL, so I see games decided by a point or two all the time, typically on the lineup. Same in the knockout cups. And even in the overall standings, a point per game on the lineup (which is probably an underestimate, especially on days like today) can mean 60 extra points over the course of the season. Not to mention that knowing the lineup increases your chances of getting the first scorer right.

I think it's ruined the game personally, but I don't want to ruin it for everyone else, so I'll shut up now. :)
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1709 on: April 27, 2024, 08:03:50 pm »
Barney wins the Premier League title with three games to spare - congratulations! :)

Vishwa Atma and Ycuzz look certain to go down, but the battle to avoid the third automatic relegation place is still on. Meanwhile, Mivi is just two missed entries away from automatic relegation.

The national lottery draw: 02 - 15 - 18 - 25 - 57 - 58 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

21518255758 / 4 = 5379563939 remainder 2

remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 23 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v RJH 14-12
BoRed v Mivi 15-0
Buck Pete v Ndeyanka 14-0
Cape_Tear v joezydudek 0-23
CornerTakenQuickly v Kopite1971 12-20
Garrus v Ycuzz 14-12
KeegansPerm v Vishwa Atma 14-0
ollyfrom.tv v vivabobbygraham 24-10
redforlife v mushi007 14-11
Sinyoro v bradders1011 12-9

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

626   525   +101   76   Barneylfc
600   555   +045   66   KeegansPerm
589   539   +050   60   ollyfrom.tv (1)
609   445   +164   59   Garrus
593   583   +010   55   Sinyoro
537   537   +000   54   Buck Pete
536   545   -009   53   joezydudek (4)
567   561   +006   51   redforlife (1)
547   530   +017   50   vivabobbygraham (2)
583   595   -012   50   CornerTakenQuickly
539   569   -030   50   Cape_Tear (2)
591   545   +046   47   BoRed
441   533   -092   46   Mivi (8 )
570   554   +016   45   bradders1011
573   592   -019   45   RJH
585   591   -006   41   mushi007
552   550   +002   40   Kopite1971 (1)
468   567   -099   39   Ndeyanka (6)
546   625   -079   32   Ycuzz
435   546   -111   31   Vishwa Atma (7)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1710 on: April 27, 2024, 11:03:28 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 27, 2024, 11:33:39 am
In case anyone's wondering why I'm quitting ...

To be honest, I've benefitted more than most, but it's simply not a level playing field any more. Also, I have better things to do in the hours leading up to a match than scouring the internet for leaked team news. ;D

And yet, not doing it means having no chance of winning either. I'm running the PL, so I see games decided by a point or two all the time, typically on the lineup. Same in the knockout cups. And even in the overall standings, a point per game on the lineup (which is probably an underestimate, especially on days like today) can mean 60 extra points over the course of the season. Not to mention that knowing the lineup increases your chances of getting the first scorer right.

I think it's ruined the game personally, but I don't want to ruin it for everyone else, so I'll shut up now. :)

Wasn't aware of leaky teams being released early onsocials as i'm not on them. Can't be arsed with that so I'll be bowing out too as that's no fun. Just wanted to thank you for all your graft and bonhomie, Bo. The European comp was always me fave and the least corrupted it seems. I'll miss that most. All the best, pal  :wave
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1711 on: April 28, 2024, 10:31:15 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on April 27, 2024, 11:03:28 pm
Wasn't aware of leaky teams being released early onsocials as i'm not on them. Can't be arsed with that so I'll be bowing out too as that's no fun. Just wanted to thank you for all your graft and bonhomie, Bo. The European comp was always me fave and the least corrupted it seems. I'll miss that most. All the best, pal  :wave

Look, I said I didn't want to spoil it for anyone else. I'm not using social media either, the leaks I've seen have all been on pre-match threads on RAWK, though they obviously originate somewhere else. BTW, I'll still be taking part in competitions on other threads, there's nothing wrong with those.
Offline SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1712 on: April 28, 2024, 06:40:07 pm »
I know I said last week that I might be interested in taking over from BoRed but I've decided to take a break from football next season so I won't be doing it. As of now I won't be taking part in the predictions league either but that might change closer to the start of the next one.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1713 on: April 29, 2024, 06:23:15 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April 27, 2024, 08:03:50 pm
Barney wins the Premier League title with three games to spare - congratulations! :)

Vishwa Atma and Ycuzz look certain to go down, but the battle to avoid the third automatic relegation place is still on. Meanwhile, Mivi is just two missed entries away from automatic relegation.


Long overdue  :D :champ

Depending on others dropping out, they might stay where they are if someone takes over the reigns.

The leaked line up is a bit shit, hopefully that ends next season.
I'm not going to apologise for looking on the pre match thread before making my predictions, but I can't be the only one that does this. However I can certainly see why it ruins things a bit. Completely eliminates the 'prediction' aspect of it.

It's not something I keep record of and certainly wouldn't be trawling through 50 games worth of line ups to find out, but would be interesting to see the points tallies based on line ups alone.
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1714 on: April 29, 2024, 07:26:19 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2024, 06:23:15 pm
The leaked line up is a bit shit, hopefully that ends next season.
I'm not going to apologise for looking on the pre match thread before making my predictions, but I can't be the only one that does this. However I can certainly see why it ruins things a bit. Completely eliminates the 'prediction' aspect of it.

Yes, the challenge of predicting the lineup was to second guess the manager, now it's to find the most reliable leak. And since they're being posted on here, the challenge is simply to be online just before the deadline. Not what the founding fathers had in mind. :)

And it's nothing anyone should be apologising for, we all post given the information available to us at the time of posting. If you see a leaked lineup, it would make no sense not to act upon it.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on April 29, 2024, 06:23:15 pm
It's not something I keep record of and certainly wouldn't be trawling through 50 games worth of line ups to find out, but would be interesting to see the points tallies based on line ups alone. 

I could easily do it for PL games alone, but I'd rather not. No one's done anything wrong, and I wouldn't want it to lead to any hard feelings.
Offline CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1715 on: Yesterday at 10:57:10 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Endo
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-2
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Online Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1716 on: Today at 11:57:21 am »
vs Spurs

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo

Endo
MacAllister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 4-2
FG: Salah
DP: 12
