Barney wins the Premier League title with three games to spare - congratulations!
Vishwa Atma and Ycuzz look certain to go down, but the battle to avoid the third automatic relegation place is still on. Meanwhile, Mivi is just two missed entries away from automatic relegation.
The national lottery draw: 02 - 15 - 18 - 25 - 57 - 58 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
21518255758 / 4 = 5379563939 remainder 2
remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 23 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v RJH 14-12
BoRed v Mivi 15-0
Buck Pete v Ndeyanka 14-0
Cape_Tear v joezydudek 0-23
CornerTakenQuickly v Kopite1971 12-20
Garrus v Ycuzz 14-12
KeegansPerm v Vishwa Atma 14-0
ollyfrom.tv v vivabobbygraham 24-10
redforlife v mushi007 14-11
Sinyoro v bradders1011 12-9
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
626 525 +101 76 Barneylfc
600 555 +045 66 KeegansPerm
589 539 +050 60 ollyfrom.tv (1)
609 445 +164 59 Garrus
593 583 +010 55 Sinyoro
537 537 +000 54 Buck Pete
536 545 -009 53 joezydudek (4)
567 561 +006 51 redforlife (1)
547 530 +017 50 vivabobbygraham (2)
583 595 -012 50 CornerTakenQuickly
539 569 -030 50 Cape_Tear (2)
591 545 +046 47 BoRed
441 533 -092 46 Mivi (8 )
570 554 +016 45 bradders1011
573 592 -019 45 RJH
585 591 -006 41 mushi007
552 550 +002 40 Kopite1971 (1)
468 567 -099 39 Ndeyanka (6)
546 625 -079 32 Ycuzz
435 546 -111 31 Vishwa Atma (7)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011