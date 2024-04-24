The national lottery draw: 08 - 14 - 18 - 53 - 56 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
81418535659 / 5 = 16283707131 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 27 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Buck Pete v Garrus 14-13
CornerTakenQuickly v Barneylfc 10-12
KeegansPerm v vivabobbygraham 11-10
Kopite1971 v Cape_Tear 13-13
mushi007 v bradders1011 9-10
Ndeyanka v ollyfrom.tv 11-13
redforlife v Ycuzz 11-9
RJH v Mivi 9-9
Sinyoro v BoRed 12-12
Vishwa Atma v joezydudek 10-11
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
612 513 +099 73 Barneylfc
586 555 +031 63 KeegansPerm
565 529 +036 57 ollyfrom.tv (1)
595 433 +162 56 Garrus
581 574 +007 52 Sinyoro
523 537 -014 51 Buck Pete
537 506 +031 50 vivabobbygraham (2)
571 575 -004 50 CornerTakenQuickly
539 546 -007 50 Cape_Tear (1)
513 545 -032 50 joezydudek (4)
553 550 +003 48 redforlife (1)
441 518 -077 46 Mivi (7)
561 542 +019 45 bradders1011
561 578 -017 45 RJH
576 545 +031 44 BoRed
574 577 -003 41 mushi007
468 553 -085 39 Ndeyanka (5)
532 538 -006 37 Kopite1971 (1)
534 611 -077 32 Ycuzz
435 532 -097 31 Vishwa Atma (6)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011