Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1680 on: April 24, 2024, 05:01:08 pm »
Everton v Liverpool

Alisson

Trent
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

Mac Allister
Jones
Endo

Salah
Nuñéz
Díaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score Everton 1-3 Liverpool
DP 10
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1681 on: April 24, 2024, 05:02:10 pm »
vs Everton:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Mac Allister
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Mac Allister
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1682 on: April 24, 2024, 05:40:02 pm »
Everton v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

Mac Allister
Jones
Endo

Salah
Nuñéz
Díaz

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1683 on: April 24, 2024, 05:59:34 pm »
                                                vs Everton

                                                    Alisson

                                     Trent Konate Virgil Robertson

                                       Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones

                                              Salah Nunez Diaz

                                              FS:  4-1 Liverpool
                                              FG:  Nunez
                                              DP:  10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1684 on: April 24, 2024, 06:14:17 pm »
v Everton

Allison
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Jones
Endo
Mac Allister
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1685 on: April 24, 2024, 11:06:53 pm »
The national lottery draw: 08 - 14 - 18 - 53 - 56 - 59 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history)

81418535659 / 5 = 16283707131 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 27 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Buck Pete v Garrus 14-13
CornerTakenQuickly v Barneylfc 10-12
KeegansPerm v vivabobbygraham 11-10
Kopite1971 v Cape_Tear 13-13
mushi007 v bradders1011 9-10
Ndeyanka v ollyfrom.tv 11-13
redforlife v Ycuzz 11-9
RJH v Mivi 9-9
Sinyoro v BoRed 12-12
Vishwa Atma v joezydudek 10-11

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

612   513   +099   73   Barneylfc
586   555   +031   63   KeegansPerm
565   529   +036   57   ollyfrom.tv (1)
595   433   +162   56   Garrus
581   574   +007   52   Sinyoro
523   537   -014   51   Buck Pete
537   506   +031   50   vivabobbygraham (2)
571   575   -004   50   CornerTakenQuickly
539   546   -007   50   Cape_Tear (1)
513   545   -032   50   joezydudek (4)
553   550   +003   48   redforlife (1)
441   518   -077   46   Mivi (7)
561   542   +019   45   bradders1011
561   578   -017   45   RJH
576   545   +031   44   BoRed
574   577   -003   41   mushi007
468   553   -085   39   Ndeyanka (5)
532   538   -006   37   Kopite1971 (1)
534   611   -077   32   Ycuzz
435   532   -097   31   Vishwa Atma (6)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1686 on: April 25, 2024, 03:12:45 pm »
LFC vs West Ham United

Alisson
Trent
Quansah
VVD
Robertson
Jones
Mac Allister
Endo
Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Diaz
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1687 on: April 25, 2024, 03:47:55 pm »
v West Ham

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1688 on: April 25, 2024, 11:05:20 pm »
V West Ham

Alisson
TAA Quansah VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Alllister Elliot
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 1-2 (LFC Win)
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1689 on: Yesterday at 01:06:22 pm »
Alexander-Arnold
Quansah
VVD
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Endo

Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Bowen

DP - 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1690 on: Yesterday at 01:59:10 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

MacAllister
Endo
Elliott

Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1691 on: Yesterday at 02:07:15 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

Trent
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Mac Allister
Endo
Elliott

Gakpo
Diaz
Salah

FS: 1-1
FG: Bowen
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1692 on: Yesterday at 03:43:50 pm »
vs West Ham

Alisson

TAA
VVD
Quansah
Robertson

MacAllister
Jones
Elliott

Gakpo
Salah
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to West Ham
FG: Antonio
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1693 on: Yesterday at 05:48:11 pm »
Vs West Ham

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Elliott
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FG: Diaz
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1694 on: Yesterday at 08:52:00 pm »
v West Ham

Allison

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Elliot

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1695 on: Yesterday at 10:56:50 pm »
West Ham v Liverpool

Allison

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robertson

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Elliot

Salah
Gakpo
Díaz

FS: West Ham 1-2 Liverpool
FG: Díaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1696 on: Yesterday at 11:09:48 pm »
West Ham

Alisson
Gomez Quansah Van Dijk Robertson
Elliot Mac Allister Gravenberch
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 1 - 3 LFC
FS: Diaz
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1697 on: Today at 06:12:02 am »
V West Ham

Alisson
TAA Quansah VVD Robertson
Gravenberch Mac Alllister Elliot
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 1-2 (LFC Win)
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 8
