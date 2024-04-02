Barney's cruising towards a treble.



There's 59 points between me and CornerTakenQuickly in 2nd.In Season 21, I was 60 points clear of him after 41 rounds. By the end of round 61 that gap was down to 1 point. 59 points made up in 20 rounds.The week he got his maximum v Burnley, he made up 18 points.Only a max of 14 games left this season, but there'll be no chickens being counted for a while yet.