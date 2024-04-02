« previous next »
Offline Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1480 on: April 2, 2024, 03:38:05 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   17   749   Wabaloolah
02   00   739   tommy LFC
03   13   733   SvenJohansen
-----------------------------------
04   17   727   mickitez
05   00   424   jackh
Offline BoRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1481 on: April 2, 2024, 03:43:52 pm »
BoRed's Cup standings:

18.13   Barneylfc
17.67   jackh
17.37   joezydudek
16.87   CornerTakenQuickly
16.74   Garrus
16.70   KeegansPerm
16.64   Wabaloolah
16.57   Sinyoro
16.56   vivabobbygraham
16.48   ollyfrom.tv
16.47   RJH
16.42   tommy LFC
16.36   mushi007
16.29   SvenJohansen
16.26   Buck Pete
16.20   redforlife
16.16   mickitez
16.14   Kopite1971
16.11   bradders1011
16.05   Cape_Tear
16.02   Ycuzz
15.68   BoRed
15.49   Mivi
15.40   Ndeyanka
14.93   Vishwa Atma

Barney's cruising towards a treble. More so since jackh has made just 24 out of 47 entries and will be removed from these standings if he drops below 50%.
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,682
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1482 on: April 2, 2024, 03:50:18 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April  2, 2024, 03:43:52 pm
Barney's cruising towards a treble.

There's 59 points between me and CornerTakenQuickly in 2nd.
In Season 21, I was 60 points clear of him after 41 rounds. By the end of round 61 that gap was down to 1 point. 59 points made up in 20 rounds.
The week he got his maximum v Burnley, he made up 18 points.
Only a max of 14 games left this season, but there'll be no chickens being counted for a while yet.
Offline BoRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1483 on: April 2, 2024, 06:24:32 pm »
Pretty sure we'll see a treble this season. :)
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,682
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1484 on: April 2, 2024, 06:46:09 pm »
Quote from: BoRed on April  2, 2024, 06:24:32 pm
Pretty sure we'll see a treble this season. :)

Lets hope so.
Offline SvenJohansen

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1485 on: April 2, 2024, 07:08:50 pm »
v Sheff Utd

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Elliot
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,901
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1486 on: April 3, 2024, 12:12:38 pm »
v Sheff Utd

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Elliott
Szobo

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
« Last Edit: April 3, 2024, 03:29:17 pm by joezydudek »
Offline vivabobbygraham

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1487 on: April 3, 2024, 06:24:22 pm »
v Sheff Utd

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Elliot
Szobo
Mac Allister
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 4-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Offline tommy LFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,556
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1488 on: April 3, 2024, 07:56:51 pm »
v Sheff Utd

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Elliot
Szobo
Mac Allister
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 4-1 LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 8
Offline RJH

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1489 on: April 3, 2024, 08:10:01 pm »
Vs Sheffield

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboslai
Elliott

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Online Wabaloolah

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,445
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1490 on: April 3, 2024, 09:35:58 pm »
Liverpool v Sheffield U

Kelleher

Bradley
Konaté
Van Dijk
Robertson

Elliot
Szoboslai
Mac Allister

Salah
Nuñéz
Díaz

FS: Liverpool 4-0 Sheffield U
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,336
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1491 on: April 4, 2024, 05:50:34 am »
v Sheffield Utd

Kelleher
Bradley Konate VVD Tsimikas
Elliott Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 5-0 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Offline mushi007

  • ***
  • Posts: 235
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1492 on: April 4, 2024, 06:53:35 am »
Vs Sheffield

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboslai
Elliott

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 4-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Offline Cape_Tear

  • Kopite
  • *****
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1493 on: April 4, 2024, 08:27:26 am »
Vs Sheffield

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboslai
Elliott

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0  LFC
DP: 6
Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,139
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1494 on: April 4, 2024, 09:57:28 am »
Vs Sheffield

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboslai
Elliott

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline Ycuzz

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1495 on: April 4, 2024, 11:43:16 am »
vs Sheff Utd

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott Mac Allister Szoboslai
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 4 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,808
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1496 on: April 4, 2024, 02:12:34 pm »
Liverpool v Sheff Utd

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboslai
Elliott

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

4-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 6
Offline redforlife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1497 on: April 4, 2024, 02:56:40 pm »
Vs Sheff Utd

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Mac Allister
Szoboslai
Elliott
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 10
Offline KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,712
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1498 on: April 4, 2024, 04:56:16 pm »
Sheffield

Kelleher
Bradley Konate Van Dijk Robertson
Elliott MacAllister Szoboszlai
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 3 - 0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Barneylfc∗

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,682
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1499 on: April 4, 2024, 05:12:24 pm »
Sheffield United

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Virgil
Gomez
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline Garrus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,842
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1500 on: April 4, 2024, 05:29:14 pm »
vs Sheffield United:

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

Final Score: 4-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
Online Sinyoro

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,108
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1501 on: April 4, 2024, 05:42:52 pm »
                                              vs Sheffield

                                                  Kelleher

                                    Bradley Konate Virgil Gomez

                                Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch

                                         Salah Nunez Diaz

                                            FS:  6-0 Liverpool
                                            FG:  Salah
                                            DP:  8
Offline BoRed

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,825
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1502 on: April 4, 2024, 09:55:23 pm »
The national lottery draw: 02 - 09 - 16 - 17 - 41 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

209161741 / 9 = 23240193 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 22 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v redforlife 12-12
joezydudek v Sinyoro 12-14
Kopite1971 v KeegansPerm 11-12
Mivi v Garrus 0-22
mushi007 v Cape_Tear 13-13
Ndeyanka v CornerTakenQuickly 30-19
RJH v BoRed 20-25
Vishwa Atma v Buck Pete 0-14
vivabobbygraham v Barneylfc 13-15
Ycuzz v ollyfrom.tv 12-23

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

552   462   +090   61   Barneylfc
543   373   +170   53   Garrus
523   506   +017   51   KeegansPerm
505   491   +014   51   ollyfrom.tv (1)
527   523   +004   47   CornerTakenQuickly
471   474   -003   47   Buck Pete
519   524   -005   44   Sinyoro
499   490   +009   43   Cape_Tear
504   497   +007   43   redforlife (1)
476   469   +007   41   vivabobbygraham (2)
514   528   -014   41   RJH
459   508   -049   41   joezydudek (4)
401   464   -063   41   Mivi (6)
521   486   +035   40   BoRed
514   493   +021   39   bradders1011
482   479   +003   36   Kopite1971 (1)
422   493   -071   36   Ndeyanka (5)
523   532   -009   35   mushi007
395   480   -085   30   Vishwa Atma (5)
477   555   -078   26   Ycuzz

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Offline Buck Pete

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1503 on: Yesterday at 08:10:05 am »
V MUFC

Kelleher
Bradley Konate VVD Gomez
MacAllister Endo Szoboszlai
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 1-2 LFC win
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Offline bradders1011

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,822
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1504 on: Yesterday at 09:47:11 am »
LFC vs Manchester United

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,857
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1505 on: Yesterday at 11:51:17 am »
LFC vs Manchester United

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
Offline tommy LFC

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,556
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1506 on: Yesterday at 02:49:16 pm »
LFC vs Manchester United

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
VVD
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,275
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1507 on: Yesterday at 03:22:56 pm »
vs Man U

Kelleher

Bradley
VVD
Konate
Robertson

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Endo

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Offline redforlife

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,720
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1508 on: Yesterday at 04:48:21 pm »
Vs Utd

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Hojlund
Final Score 1-1
DP 10
Online Wabaloolah

  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,445
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1509 on: Yesterday at 11:58:38 pm »
Liverpool v Manchester United

Kelleher

Bradley
Konaté
Virgil
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nuñéz
Díaz

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 10
