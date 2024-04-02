The national lottery draw: 02 - 09 - 16 - 17 - 41 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
209161741 / 9 = 23240193 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 22 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v redforlife 12-12
joezydudek v Sinyoro 12-14
Kopite1971 v KeegansPerm 11-12
Mivi v Garrus 0-22
mushi007 v Cape_Tear 13-13
Ndeyanka v CornerTakenQuickly 30-19
RJH v BoRed 20-25
Vishwa Atma v Buck Pete 0-14
vivabobbygraham v Barneylfc 13-15
Ycuzz v ollyfrom.tv 12-23
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
552 462 +090 61 Barneylfc
543 373 +170 53 Garrus
523 506 +017 51 KeegansPerm
505 491 +014 51 ollyfrom.tv (1)
527 523 +004 47 CornerTakenQuickly
471 474 -003 47 Buck Pete
519 524 -005 44 Sinyoro
499 490 +009 43 Cape_Tear
504 497 +007 43 redforlife (1)
476 469 +007 41 vivabobbygraham (2)
514 528 -014 41 RJH
459 508 -049 41 joezydudek (4)
401 464 -063 41 Mivi (6)
521 486 +035 40 BoRed
514 493 +021 39 bradders1011
482 479 +003 36 Kopite1971 (1)
422 493 -071 36 Ndeyanka (5)
523 532 -009 35 mushi007
395 480 -085 30 Vishwa Atma (5)
477 555 -078 26 Ycuzz
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011