The national lottery draw: 12 - 21 - 30 - 35 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
1221303544 / 11 = 111027594 remainder 10
remainder + 1 = 11, so we use Round 11 (Round 33 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v ollyfrom.tv 12-12
BoRed v bradders1011 12-20
Buck Pete v Sinyoro 14-10
CornerTakenQuickly v Cape_Tear 13-12
Garrus v KeegansPerm 11-12
Mivi v joezydudek 11-10
Ndeyanka v mushi007 19-10
redforlife v Vishwa Atma 10-12
RJH v Ycuzz 15-12
vivabobbygraham v Kopite1971 12-22
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
520 437 +083 55 Barneylfc
506 350 +156 50 Garrus
494 475 +019 48 KeegansPerm
465 463 +002 45 ollyfrom.tv (1)
493 479 +014 44 CornerTakenQuickly
441 458 -017 43 Buck Pete
447 437 +010 41 vivabobbygraham (2)
389 425 -036 41 Mivi (5)
478 487 -009 40 RJH
471 464 +007 39 Cape_Tear
469 469 +000 39 redforlife (1)
488 496 -008 38 Sinyoro
431 480 -049 38 joezydudek (4)
482 450 +032 37 BoRed
482 464 +018 35 bradders1011
496 504 -008 34 mushi007
448 452 -004 33 Kopite1971 (1)
376 451 -075 33 Ndeyanka (5)
379 449 -070 30 Vishwa Atma (4)
452 517 -065 26 Ycuzz
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011