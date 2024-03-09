« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 25524 times)

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,851
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1360 on: March 9, 2024, 01:38:39 pm »
City

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mc Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2-1 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1361 on: March 9, 2024, 05:40:53 pm »
v City

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-2
FG: Nunez
DP: 10
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,170
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1362 on: March 9, 2024, 06:46:48 pm »
Vs Man City

Kelleher
Bradley
Jarrell
Virgil
Gomez
Endo
Szlobaslai
Macallister
Diaz
Darwin
Elliot


FS: 2-0 to City
FG: Alverez
DP: 12
« Last Edit: March 10, 2024, 11:45:36 am by Mivi »
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,236
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1363 on: March 9, 2024, 09:29:45 pm »
Vs. Man City

Kelleher

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1364 on: March 10, 2024, 06:50:15 am »
v City

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 lfc
FG: Nunez
DP: 10
Logged

Online tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,543
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1365 on: March 10, 2024, 09:08:26 am »
Vs. Man City

Kelleher

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 10
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,793
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1366 on: March 10, 2024, 09:17:09 am »
Liverpool v Man City

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 8
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,832
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1367 on: March 10, 2024, 09:40:15 am »
vs Man City:

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Foden
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,332
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1368 on: March 10, 2024, 10:41:08 am »
v City

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez VVD Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 1-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,098
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1369 on: March 10, 2024, 10:50:00 am »
                                                  vs City

                                                  Kelleher

                                 Bradley Quansah van Dijk Gomez

                                       Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister

                                           Salah Nunez Diaz

                                            FS:  3-1 Liverpool
                                            FG:  Diaz
                                            DP:  14
Logged

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,065
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1370 on: March 10, 2024, 11:39:48 am »
vs City

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Mac Allister Endo Szoboszlai
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3 - 2 LFC
FS: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1371 on: March 10, 2024, 12:06:38 pm »
115 FC

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez
Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Reds
FG: Nunez
DP: 12
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,015
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1372 on: March 11, 2024, 08:49:25 am »
Gutted BoRed is calling it a day. He runs a very tight ship :(

Cmon Barney lad. You can do it mate :)
Logged

Online CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 522
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1373 on: March 11, 2024, 02:56:32 pm »
vs Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

McConnell
MacAllister
Clark

Gakpo
Nunez
Koumas

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1374 on: March 11, 2024, 08:17:36 pm »
The national lottery draw: 12 - 21 - 30 - 35 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

1221303544 / 11 = 111027594 remainder 10

remainder + 1 = 11, so we use Round 11 (Round 33 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v ollyfrom.tv 12-12
BoRed v bradders1011 12-20
Buck Pete v Sinyoro 14-10
CornerTakenQuickly v Cape_Tear 13-12
Garrus v KeegansPerm 11-12
Mivi v joezydudek 11-10
Ndeyanka v mushi007 19-10
redforlife v Vishwa Atma 10-12
RJH v Ycuzz 15-12
vivabobbygraham v Kopite1971 12-22

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

520   437   +083   55   Barneylfc
506   350   +156   50   Garrus
494   475   +019   48   KeegansPerm
465   463   +002   45   ollyfrom.tv (1)
493   479   +014   44   CornerTakenQuickly
441   458   -017   43   Buck Pete
447   437   +010   41   vivabobbygraham (2)
389   425   -036   41   Mivi (5)
478   487   -009   40   RJH
471   464   +007   39   Cape_Tear
469   469   +000   39   redforlife (1)
488   496   -008   38   Sinyoro
431   480   -049   38   joezydudek (4)
482   450   +032   37   BoRed
482   464   +018   35   bradders1011
496   504   -008   34   mushi007
448   452   -004   33   Kopite1971 (1)
376   451   -075   33   Ndeyanka (5)
379   449   -070   30   Vishwa Atma (4)
452   517   -065   26   Ycuzz

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1375 on: March 11, 2024, 08:18:35 pm »
Quote from: Buck Pete on March 11, 2024, 08:49:25 am
Gutted BoRed is calling it a day. He runs a very tight ship :(

If it's any consolation, I'll still be running the golf competition. ;D
Logged

Online BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,743
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1376 on: March 11, 2024, 08:22:02 pm »
v Sparta

Adrian
Scanlon Nallo Quansah Tsimikas
Nyoni McConnell Clark
Danns Gakpo Koumas

Score: 1-2
First goal: Kuchta
DP: 4
Logged

Offline SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,443
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1377 on: Yesterday at 01:51:05 pm »
v Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Quansah
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
McConnell
Clark

Salah
Danns
Koumas

FS: 5-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1378 on: Yesterday at 06:14:18 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on March  4, 2024, 04:06:01 pm
RAWK CUP Semi Final v Prague 7th March

Match 1 : Kopite1971 vs KeegansPerm

Match 2 : Buck Pete vs joezydudek

Any replays will take place in the home leg, with the final taking place v Man United on 17th March  :wave

I plan to be up to date tomorrow, but I don't think there are any replays needed here on Thursday with KeegansPerm and joezydudek taking the wins.

So the final will be on Sunday with TOFG required from you both  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,745
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1379 on: Today at 12:19:20 pm »
LFC vs Sparta Prague 2nd Leg

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
Gomez
Tsimikas
McConnell
Clark
Szoboszlai
Salah
Danns
Koumas

FS: 3-0 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,170
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1380 on: Today at 01:12:17 pm »
LFC vs Sparta Prague 2nd Leg

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Gomez
Tsimikas

Endo
Clark
Szoboszlai

Salah
Danns
Diaz

FS: 2-0 Reds
FGS: Danns
DP: 6
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1381 on: Today at 02:15:21 pm »
v Southampton H - FA Cup

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
van Dijk
Tsimikas
McConnell
Gomez
Clark
Elliott
Gakpo
Koumas

FG - Koumas
FS - Liverpool 3 - 0 Southampton (Koumas, Danns x 2)
DP - 2 (Manning)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1382 on: Today at 02:16:10 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Southampton

01   13   755   Barneylfc
02   13   710   CornerTakenQuickly
03   12   708   Garrus
05   15   695   mushi007
04   14   694   KeegansPerm
06   11   693   RJH
07   12   685   ollyfrom.tv
08   09   679   Buck Pete
09   13   679   Sinyoro
10   13   679   tommy LFC
11   07   667   BoRed
12   19   666   joezydudek
13   12   659   Wabaloolah
14   08   655   bradders1011
15   13   652   SvenJohansen
16   15   652   Ycuzz
17   09   647   redforlife
18   13   647   mickitez
19   12   623   Kopite1971
20   12   621   Cape_Tear
21   16   615   vivabobbygraham
22   14   572   Mivi
23   12   528   Ndeyanka
24   14   516   Vishwa Atma
25   00   424   jackh


Top Scorer - joezydudek (19)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1383 on: Today at 02:16:53 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   13   679   tommy LFC
02   12   659   Wabaloolah
03   13   652   SvenJohansen
-----------------------------------
04   13   647   mickitez
05   00   424   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1384 on: Today at 02:29:39 pm »
v Nottingham Forest A

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
Mac Allister
Gomez
Clark
Elliott
Gakpo
Diaz

FG - Nunez
FS - Nottingham Forest 0 - 1 Liverpool (Nunez)
DP - 8 (Danilo, Gibbs-White; Robertson, Danns)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1385 on: Today at 02:30:11 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Nottingham Forest

01   19   774   Barneylfc
02   14   724   CornerTakenQuickly
03   13   721   Garrus
05   19   713   KeegansPerm
04   17   712   mushi007
06   14   707   RJH
07   17   696   Sinyoro
08   15   694   Buck Pete
09   15   694   tommy LFC
10   00   685   ollyfrom.tv
11   16   683   BoRed
12   16   682   joezydudek
13   19   678   Wabaloolah
14   17   672   bradders1011
15   25   672   redforlife
16   15   667   SvenJohansen
17   15   667   Ycuzz
18   17   664   mickitez
19   24   639   vivabobbygraham
20   14   635   Cape_Tear
21   00   623   Kopite1971
22   17   589   Mivi
23   14   542   Ndeyanka
24   13   529   Vishwa Atma
25   00   424   jackh


Top Scorer - redforlife (25)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1386 on: Today at 02:30:49 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   15   694   tommy LFC
02   19   678   Wabaloolah
03   15   667   SvenJohansen
-----------------------------------
04   17   664   mickitez
05   00   424   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,898
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1387 on: Today at 02:32:14 pm »
I'm away over the weekend so a double post here

LFC vs Sparta Prague 2nd Leg

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Gomez
Tsimikas

Endo
Clark
McConnell

Salah
Danns
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 4

Man U v Liverpool

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Endo
Szobo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to us
FG: Nunez
DP: 12
Logged

Online tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,543
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1388 on: Today at 02:38:24 pm »
LFC vs Sparta Prague 2nd Leg

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
Gomez
Tsimikas
McConnell
Clark
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Danns
Koumas

FS: 3-0 Reds
FGS: Danns
DP: 6
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1389 on: Today at 02:54:31 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Today at 02:32:14 pm
I'm away over the weekend so a double post here

LFC vs Sparta Prague 2nd Leg

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Gomez
Tsimikas

Endo
Clark
McConnell

Salah
Danns
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 4

Man U v Liverpool

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
VVD
Robbo

Endo
Szobo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to us
FG: Nunez
DP: 12

 :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1390 on: Today at 02:56:32 pm »
v Sparta Prague A

Kelleher
Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott
Gakpo
Diaz
Nunez

FG - Mac Allister
FS - Sparta Prague 1 - 5 Liverpool (OG; Mac Allister, Nunez x 2, Diaz, Szoboszlai)
DP - 4 (Krejci, Zeleny)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1391 on: Today at 02:57:29 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Sparta Prague

01   16   790   Barneylfc
02   15   739   CornerTakenQuickly
03   12   733   Garrus
05   13   726   KeegansPerm
04   09   721   mushi007
06   11   718   RJH
07   12   708   Sinyoro
08   12   706   Buck Pete
09   07   701   tommy LFC
10   14   699   ollyfrom.tv
11   13   695   joezydudek
12   12   690   Wabaloolah
13   06   689   BoRed
14   16   688   bradders1011
15   15   682   Ycuzz
16   12   679   SvenJohansen
17   00   672   redforlife
18   08   672   mickitez
19   13   652   vivabobbygraham
20   16   651   Cape_Tear
21   11   634   Kopite1971
22   11   600   Mivi
23   11   553   Ndeyanka
24   14   543   Vishwa Atma
25   00   424   jackh


Top Scorers - Barneylfc, bradders1011, Cape_Tear (16)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1392 on: Today at 02:58:16 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   07   701   tommy LFC
02   12   690   Wabaloolah
03   12   679   SvenJohansen
-----------------------------------
04   08   672   mickitez
05   00   424   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Online Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,388
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1393 on: Today at 03:04:04 pm »
RAWK CUP Semi Final v Prague 7th March

Match 1 : Kopite1971 11 vs 13 KeegansPerm

Match 2 : Buck Pete 12 vs 13 joezydudek
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Pages: 1 ... 30 31 32 33 34 [35]   Go Up
« previous next »
 