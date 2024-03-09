« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
March 9, 2024, 01:38:39 pm
City

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Van Dijk Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mc Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2-1 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
March 9, 2024, 05:40:53 pm
v City

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-2
FG: Nunez
DP: 10
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
March 9, 2024, 06:46:48 pm
Vs Man City

Kelleher
Bradley
Jarrell
Virgil
Gomez
Endo
Szlobaslai
Macallister
Diaz
Darwin
Elliot


FS: 2-0 to City
FG: Alverez
DP: 12
Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:36 am by Mivi
RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
March 9, 2024, 09:29:45 pm
Vs. Man City

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 06:50:15 am
v City

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 lfc
FG: Nunez
DP: 10
tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:08:26 am
Vs. Man City

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 10
ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:17:09 am
Liverpool v Man City

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Van Dijk
Robertson

Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 8
Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:40:15 am
vs Man City:

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Virgil
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Foden
DP: 8
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 10:41:08 am
v City

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez VVD Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 1-1
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 10:50:00 am
                                                  vs City

                                                  Kelleher

                                 Bradley Quansah van Dijk Gomez

                                       Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister

                                           Salah Nunez Diaz

                                            FS:  3-1 Liverpool
                                            FG:  Diaz
                                            DP:  14
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 11:39:48 am
vs City

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Van Dijk Robertson
Mac Allister Endo Szoboszlai
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3 - 2 LFC
FS: Nunez
DP: 8
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 12:06:38 pm
115 FC

Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez
Szobozlai
Endo
Mac Allister
Elliott
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Reds
FG: Nunez
DP: 12
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 08:49:25 am
Gutted BoRed is calling it a day. He runs a very tight ship :(

Cmon Barney lad. You can do it mate :)
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 02:56:32 pm
vs Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

McConnell
MacAllister
Clark

Gakpo
Nunez
Koumas

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 08:17:36 pm
The national lottery draw: 12 - 21 - 30 - 35 - 44 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

1221303544 / 11 = 111027594 remainder 10

remainder + 1 = 11, so we use Round 11 (Round 33 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v ollyfrom.tv 12-12
BoRed v bradders1011 12-20
Buck Pete v Sinyoro 14-10
CornerTakenQuickly v Cape_Tear 13-12
Garrus v KeegansPerm 11-12
Mivi v joezydudek 11-10
Ndeyanka v mushi007 19-10
redforlife v Vishwa Atma 10-12
RJH v Ycuzz 15-12
vivabobbygraham v Kopite1971 12-22

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

520   437   +083   55   Barneylfc
506   350   +156   50   Garrus
494   475   +019   48   KeegansPerm
465   463   +002   45   ollyfrom.tv (1)
493   479   +014   44   CornerTakenQuickly
441   458   -017   43   Buck Pete
447   437   +010   41   vivabobbygraham (2)
389   425   -036   41   Mivi (5)
478   487   -009   40   RJH
471   464   +007   39   Cape_Tear
469   469   +000   39   redforlife (1)
488   496   -008   38   Sinyoro
431   480   -049   38   joezydudek (4)
482   450   +032   37   BoRed
482   464   +018   35   bradders1011
496   504   -008   34   mushi007
448   452   -004   33   Kopite1971 (1)
376   451   -075   33   Ndeyanka (5)
379   449   -070   30   Vishwa Atma (4)
452   517   -065   26   Ycuzz

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 08:18:35 pm
Quote from: Buck Pete on Today at 08:49:25 am
Gutted BoRed is calling it a day. He runs a very tight ship :(

If it's any consolation, I'll still be running the golf competition. ;D
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 08:22:02 pm
v Sparta

Adrian
Scanlon Nallo Quansah Tsimikas
Nyoni McConnell Clark
Danns Gakpo Koumas

Score: 1-2
First goal: Kuchta
DP: 4
