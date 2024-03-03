« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 24958 times)

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 518
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1320 on: March 3, 2024, 12:22:51 pm »
Vs Sparta

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

Endo
Clark
Szoboszlai

Elliott
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:52:08 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Offline Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,849
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1321 on: March 4, 2024, 10:35:15 am »
Vs Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Robbo

McAllister
Clark
Szoboszlai

Gakpo
Danns
Nunez

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Danns
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,332
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1322 on: March 4, 2024, 11:37:23 am »
Quote from: BoRed on March  2, 2024, 08:07:45 pm
Quick announcement - I'm going to do a Jurgen and call it a day at the end of this season. Saying this now to ensure a smooth transition if anyone wants to take over. :)

Just bumping this so it doesn't get missed.

Also ruling myself out of the running for it. I'll continue with the overall league/cups but not taking anything else on.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,332
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1323 on: March 4, 2024, 04:06:01 pm »
RAWK CUP Semi Final v Prague 7th March

Match 1 : Kopite1971 vs KeegansPerm

Match 2 : Buck Pete vs joezydudek

Any replays will take place in the home leg, with the final taking place v Man United on 17th March  :wave
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,894
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1324 on: March 5, 2024, 08:26:47 am »
Vs Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

McConnell
Clark
Szoboszlai

Gakpo
Koumas
Nunez

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Today at 10:43:25 am by joezydudek »
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,255
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1325 on: March 5, 2024, 09:54:23 am »
vs Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
VVD
Tsmikas

Clark
Gomez
MacAllister

Elliott
Gakpo
Danns

FS: 1-1
FG: Gakpo
DP:6
Logged

Online Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,979
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1326 on: March 5, 2024, 10:26:18 am »
v Sparta

Kelleher
Gomez Quansah VVD Tsimiskas
MacAllister Endo Elliot
Gakpo Nunez Diaz

FS: 1-1
FS: Gakpo
DP:6
TOFG: 11
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 04:07:51 pm by Buck Pete »
Logged

Offline Wabaloolah

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,042
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1327 on: March 5, 2024, 03:11:51 pm »
Liverpool v Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Endo
Szoboslai
Clark

Gordon
Nuñez
Díaz

FS: 2-1
FG: Nuñéz
DP:8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:09:19 pm by Wabaloolah »
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,168
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1328 on: Yesterday at 09:11:55 am »
Liverpool v Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Gomez
Tsmikas

Endo
Szoboslai
Clark

Gordon
Diaz
Danns

FS: 2-0
FG: Diaz
DP:10
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Online bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,717
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1329 on: Yesterday at 11:19:08 am »
LFC vs Sparta Prague

Kelleher
Gomez
Quansah
VVD
Tsimikas
Endo
Clark
Szoboszlai
Elliott
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-0 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Today at 03:09:01 pm by bradders1011 »
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,715
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1330 on: Yesterday at 11:38:38 am »
v Sparta

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott McConnell Clark
Gordon Gakpo Koumas

Score: 2-0 to them
First goal: Kuchta
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:56:49 pm by BoRed »
Logged

Online SvenJohansen

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,430
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1331 on: Yesterday at 04:34:36 pm »
v Sparta

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas

Elliot
Endo
Clark

Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Haraslin
DP: 12
« Last Edit: Today at 03:49:40 pm by SvenJohansen »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,211
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1332 on: Yesterday at 07:28:57 pm »
Vs Sparta


Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboslai
Clark

Elliott
Gakpo
Koumas


FG: Gakpo
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
« Last Edit: Today at 12:00:29 pm by RJH »
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,343
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1333 on: Yesterday at 08:34:36 pm »
v Sparta

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Szoboszlai
Endo
MacAllister
Elliott
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 10
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 230
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1334 on: Today at 06:45:14 am »
v Sparta

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott McConnell Clark
Gordon Gakpo Koumas

Score: 2-1 to LFC
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Ndeyanka

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,134
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1335 on: Today at 08:25:36 am »
Liverpool v Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsmikas

Endo
Szoboslai
Clark

Danns
Nuñez
Díaz

First Goal Scorer: Diaz
Final Score: 1 - 1
DP:6
Logged

Offline ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,786
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1336 on: Today at 01:39:26 pm »
Sparta v Liverpool

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Endo
Clark

Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Gakpo

DP - 6
Logged

Offline Cape_Tear

  • Such an amazing_tilm!
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 732
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1337 on: Today at 02:29:26 pm »
Sparta v Liverpool

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Endo
Clark

Diaz
Nunez
Gakpo

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Diaz

DP - 6
Logged
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,063
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1338 on: Today at 02:51:20 pm »
vs Sparta

Kelleher
Gomez Konate Quansah Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Clark
Diaz Nunez Gakpo

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,528
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1339 on: Today at 03:04:51 pm »
v Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Gomez
Quansah
Tsimikas

McConnel
Endo
Clark

Diaz
Elliot
Gakpo

FS: 0-0 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 12
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,331
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1340 on: Today at 03:13:49 pm »
v Sparta

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott McConnell Clark
Gordon Gakpo Koumas

Score: 2-1 lfc
First goal: gakpo
DP: 6

Tofg 25 mins if needed
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Online KeegansPerm

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • "Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1341 on: Today at 03:39:52 pm »
Cheers for all the graft over the years Bo, appreciated.  :wave

Sparta

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Clark
Elliott Gakpo Diaz

FS: 1-3 LFC
FS: Diaz
DP: 8

TOFG: 15
Logged
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,829
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1342 on: Today at 03:47:10 pm »
@Sparta

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Virgil
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Clark

Elliott
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Szoboszlai
DP: 6
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 29 30 31 32 33 [34]   Go Up
« previous next »
 