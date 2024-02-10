Some pointless figures



The last maximum was scored by Barneylfc and HoinkDoink when Liverpool beat Man United 2-0 in the Europa League first leg on 10th March 2016, in Rushyman's last season runing the competition.

2894 days ago, or 7 years, 11 months and 1 day.

Liverpool have played 434 games since then including Burnley yesterday.

They were the only maximum scores in Klopp's first season, and to date this is the only maximum in his last season.

