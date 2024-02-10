The national lottery draw: 04 - 19 - 24 - 29 - 43 - 53 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
41924294353 / 15 = 2794952956 remainder 13
remainder + 1 = 14, so we use Round 14 (Round 34 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v Barneylfc 19-18
Cape_Tear v Garrus 17-16
joezydudek v vivabobbygraham 15-23
KeegansPerm v RJH 25-21
Kopite1971 v Mivi 16-16
mushi007 v Buck Pete 26-16
ollyfrom.tv v redforlife 24-22
Sinyoro v CornerTakenQuickly 21-36
Vishwa Atma v Ndeyanka 24-16
Ycuzz v BoRed 27-25
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
451 373 +078 48 Barneylfc
433 288 +145 44 Garrus
418 391 +027 43 ollyfrom.tv
400 379 +021 39 Cape_Tear
431 416 +015 39 KeegansPerm
376 353 +023 37 vivabobbygraham (2)
378 394 -016 37 Buck Pete
330 364 -034 37 Mivi (5)
428 418 +010 35 CornerTakenQuickly
416 427 -011 34 Sinyoro
433 421 +012 33 mushi007
397 398 -001 33 redforlife (1)
414 425 -011 33 RJH
416 383 +033 31 BoRed
360 420 -060 31 joezydudek (4)
399 400 -001 27 bradders1011
389 405 -016 27 Kopite1971
337 390 -053 24 Vishwa Atma (3)
389 450 -061 22 Ycuzz
298 398 -100 21 Ndeyanka (5)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011