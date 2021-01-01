Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23****** (Read 19011 times)
RJH
doesn't know his alphabet
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 8,072
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #1120 on:
Today
at 08:29:33 pm »
Vs. Arsenal
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
MacAllister
Jones
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Jota
Gakpo
FG: Jota
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,319
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #1121 on:
Today
at 10:16:21 pm »
vs Arsenal
Alisson
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
MacAllister
Jones
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Jota
Darwin
FG: Jota
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 8
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
