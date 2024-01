RAWK CUP Round 2 v Norwich Sunday 28th January



Getting the draw in now as not sure I'll get a chance tomorrow or Friday.

As at least 1 of the players in both replays have posted, there will be no 'lucky loser' from round 1.



Any replays in Round 2 will take place over the next cup game, whether that be the League Cup final, FA Cup replay/5th Round or Europa League last 16 first leg.



Match 1 : Cape_Tear / RJH vs bradders1011 / Barneylfc



Match 2 : joezydudek vs Sinyoro



Match 3 : Ndeyanka vs Kopite1971



Match 4 : BoRed vs tommy LFC



Match 5 : mickitez vs Ycuzz



Match 6 : KeegansPerm vs jackh



Match 7 : vivabobbygraham vs Buck Pete



Match 8 : Garrus vs SvenJohansen