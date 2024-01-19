« previous next »
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1000 on: January 19, 2024, 01:19:28 pm »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Alisson

Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1001 on: January 19, 2024, 10:15:53 pm »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1002 on: January 20, 2024, 10:38:36 am »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Alisson

Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FG: Diaz
FS: 2-1 - LFC
DP: 6
Offline Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1003 on: January 20, 2024, 11:12:11 am »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson

Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 10
Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,798
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1004 on: January 21, 2024, 05:44:50 am »
@Bournemouth:

Alisson

Bradley
Konate
Virgil
Gomez

Mac Allister
Elliott
Jones

Diaz
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 8
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1005 on: January 21, 2024, 06:46:29 am »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1006 on: January 21, 2024, 07:30:23 am »
Bournemouth

Alisson

Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FG: Solanke
FS: 2-1 - LFC
DP: 6
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1007 on: January 21, 2024, 09:03:23 am »
vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Bradley Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Jones Mac Allister Gakpo
Diaz Jota Nunez

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1008 on: January 21, 2024, 09:39:34 am »
Vs Bournemouth

Alisson
Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Diaz
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Solanke
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 9
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1009 on: January 21, 2024, 10:14:29 am »
v Bournemouth

Alisson
Bradley Konate VVD Gomez
Jones MacAllister Gravenberch
Nunez Jota Diaz

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG Solanke
DP: 8
Offline KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1010 on: January 21, 2024, 10:48:44 am »
Bournemouth

Alisson
Bradley Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Elliott MacAllister Jones
Diaz Jota Nunez

FS: 1-3 LFC
FS Jota
DP: 6
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1011 on: January 21, 2024, 11:48:45 am »
Bournemouth v Liverpool

Alisson

Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 6
Offline Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1012 on: January 21, 2024, 12:32:00 pm »
Bournemouth v Liverpool

Alisson

Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Nunez

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Diaz

DP - 8
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1013 on: January 21, 2024, 01:05:09 pm »
Bournemouth v Liverpool

Allison

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Gravenberch
Mac Allister
Jones

Díaz
Jota
Nuñéz

FS: Bournemouth 1-2 Liverpool
FG: Jota
DP: 8
Offline Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1014 on: January 21, 2024, 01:06:05 pm »
                                    Vs Bournemouth

                                           Alisson

                               Bradley Konate Virgil Gomez

                                  Elliott MacAllister Jones

                                     Diaz Jota Nunez

                                      FS:  2-0 Liverpool
                                      FG:  Jota
                                      DP:  8
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1015 on: January 21, 2024, 02:33:45 pm »
Bournemouth v Liverpool

Alisson
Bradley
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez
MacAllister
Jones
Gravenberch
Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS - 3-1 Liverpool
FG - Jota
DP - 8
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1016 on: January 21, 2024, 03:56:24 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on January 18, 2024, 10:02:36 am
LFC vs Bournemouth

Bradley
Konate
VVD
Gomez
Mac Allister
Jones
Gravenberch
Nunez
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 8

Shite, can we take it as read I'd have picked Alisson please?
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1017 on: January 21, 2024, 04:14:32 pm »
Sorry mate, precedent has been set many times before.
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1018 on: January 21, 2024, 04:56:21 pm »
Bugger.
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1019 on: January 21, 2024, 08:29:21 pm »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on January 10, 2024, 05:30:34 pm
RAWK CUP Round 1 replays v Fulham A Wednesday 24th January

Match 1 : Cape_Tear 14 vs 14 RJH

Match 10 : bradders1011 11 vs 11 Barneylfc


TOFG will be required.
If TOFG does not separate the players in the event of a tie, the player who posts first for this round will go through.

If neither player posts for either tie, the highest scoring loser from Round 1 will go through to round 2. This will be Mivi who lost with a score of 13.
:wave
Offline bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1020 on: January 22, 2024, 11:11:47 am »
LFC vs Fulham - 2nd leg

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
VVD
Gomez
Mac Allister
Elliott
Gravenberch
Nunez
Diaz
Jota

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 8
TOFG: 28'
« Last Edit: Today at 02:10:49 pm by bradders1011 »
Online joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1021 on: January 22, 2024, 12:22:49 pm »
Dammit, was certain I'd done a Bournemouth prediction, but evidently not!

Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
VVD
Gomez

Mac Allister
Elliott
Gravenberch

Nunez
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 6
Online CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1022 on: January 22, 2024, 01:14:33 pm »
vs Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Elliott
Gravenberch

Nunez
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
Online mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1023 on: January 22, 2024, 02:56:31 pm »
vs Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
VVD
Gomez

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Elliott

Gakpo
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 2-2
FG: Gakpo
DP:10
Offline redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1024 on: January 22, 2024, 07:24:16 pm »
Vs Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley
Van Dijk
Quansah
Gomez
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Elliott
Gakpo
Diaz
Nunez

First Goal - Gakpo
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Online SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1025 on: January 22, 2024, 08:39:36 pm »
v Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliot
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP:8
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1026 on: January 22, 2024, 08:58:02 pm »
The national lottery draw: 06 - 23 - 26 - 27 - 34 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

623262734 / 18 = 34625707 remainder 8

remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 20 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v CornerTakenQuickly 14-16
joezydudek v Buck Pete 0-28
Kopite1971 v BoRed 16-28
Mivi v redforlife 17-15
mushi007 v Garrus 19-27
Ndeyanka v Sinyoro 0-20
RJH v ollyfrom.tv 28-28
Vishwa Atma v Barneylfc 16-19
vivabobbygraham v Cape_Tear 19-18
Ycuzz v KeegansPerm 21-22

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

407   343   +064   44   Barneylfc
384   246   +138   41   Garrus
383   362   +021   36   KeegansPerm
338   344   -006   35   Buck Pete
360   344   +016   34   ollyfrom.tv
344   314   +030   33   vivabobbygraham (1)
358   338   +020   33   Cape_Tear
286   314   -028   33   Mivi (5)
370   374   -004   31   CornerTakenQuickly
382   377   +005   30   mushi007
364   367   -003   30   Sinyoro
370   376   -006   30   RJH
339   339   +000   29   redforlife (1)
321   367   -046   28   joezydudek (4)
365   333   +032   27   BoRed
345   345   +000   23   bradders1011
342   366   -024   23   Kopite1971
258   348   -090   18   Ndeyanka (5)
288   351   -063   17   Vishwa Atma (3)
337   393   -056   16   Ycuzz

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1027 on: January 22, 2024, 09:00:28 pm »
v Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Van Dijk Gomez
Elliott MacAllister Gravenberch
Nunez Gakpo Jota

Score: 0-0
First goal: no one
DP: 8
Offline Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1028 on: Yesterday at 12:05:26 am »
Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah VVD Gomez
Elliott MacAllister Gravenberch
Jota  Gakpo Nunez

FS: 1-1
FS Nunez
DP: 6
Offline Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1029 on: Yesterday at 12:32:06 am »
Fulham v Liverpool

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliot
MacAllister
Gravenberch

Gakpo
Jota
Nuñéz

FS: 1-1
FG: Jota
DP:8
Offline Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1030 on: Yesterday at 02:44:37 pm »
Fulham v Liverpool

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliot
MacAllister
Gravenberch

Gakpo
Jota
Nuñéz

FS: 1-2 LFC win
FG: Nuñéz
DP: 8
TOFG: 27
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1031 on: Yesterday at 10:43:07 pm »
v Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley
Konate
Van Dijk
Robbo
Gakpo
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Diaz
Jota
Nunez

FS: 2-1LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 10
Offline Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 05:22:17 am »
v Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah VVD Gomez
Elliott MacAllister Gravenberch
Nunez Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Jota
DP: 8
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1033 on: Today at 06:42:18 am »
v Fulham

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliot
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Diaz
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP:8
Offline Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1034 on: Today at 08:56:56 am »
vs Fulham

Kelleher
Bradley Quansah Van Dijk Gomez
Elliott Mac Allister Gravenberch
Jota Gakpo Nunez

FS: 2 - 1 to LFC
FS: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1035 on: Today at 09:14:07 am »
Vs Fulham


Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Elliott
Gravenberch

Gakpo
Jota
Nunez

FG: Jota
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6

TOFG: 35
Offline ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1036 on: Today at 10:34:11 am »
Fulham v Liverpool

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Elliott
Gravenberch

Gakpo
Jota
Nunez

2-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 6
Offline tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1037 on: Today at 12:44:32 pm »
Fulham v Liverpool

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

MacAllister
Elliott
Gravenberch

Gakpo
Jota
Nunez

2-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 6
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1038 on: Today at 03:08:28 pm »
@Fulham:

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Virgil
Gomez

Mac Allister
Elliott
Gravenberch

Jota
Nunez
Gakpo

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Jota
DP: 6
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #1039 on: Today at 03:33:54 pm »
Kelleher
Bradley
Quansah
van Dijk
Gomez
Jones
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Diaz
Gakpo
Nunez

FG - Nunez
FS - 1-3 Liverpool
DP - 6
TOFG - 27
