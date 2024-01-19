The national lottery draw: 06 - 23 - 26 - 27 - 34 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
623262734 / 18 = 34625707 remainder 8
remainder + 1 = 9, so we use Round 9 (Round 20 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v CornerTakenQuickly 14-16
joezydudek v Buck Pete 0-28
Kopite1971 v BoRed 16-28
Mivi v redforlife 17-15
mushi007 v Garrus 19-27
Ndeyanka v Sinyoro 0-20
RJH v ollyfrom.tv 28-28
Vishwa Atma v Barneylfc 16-19
vivabobbygraham v Cape_Tear 19-18
Ycuzz v KeegansPerm 21-22
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
407 343 +064 44 Barneylfc
384 246 +138 41 Garrus
383 362 +021 36 KeegansPerm
338 344 -006 35 Buck Pete
360 344 +016 34 ollyfrom.tv
344 314 +030 33 vivabobbygraham (1)
358 338 +020 33 Cape_Tear
286 314 -028 33 Mivi (5)
370 374 -004 31 CornerTakenQuickly
382 377 +005 30 mushi007
364 367 -003 30 Sinyoro
370 376 -006 30 RJH
339 339 +000 29 redforlife (1)
321 367 -046 28 joezydudek (4)
365 333 +032 27 BoRed
345 345 +000 23 bradders1011
342 366 -024 23 Kopite1971
258 348 -090 18 Ndeyanka (5)
288 351 -063 17 Vishwa Atma (3)
337 393 -056 16 Ycuzz
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011