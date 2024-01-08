RAWK CUP Round 1 v Arsenal Sunday 7th January We will have replays. Any replays in round 1 will take place in the next cup game after I am fully up to date, which could be either Fulham H or A.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
I'll be updating Arsenal A tomorrow, but the replays will wait until Fulham H.
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.65]