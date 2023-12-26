« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 09:05:37 am
Vs Burnley

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Gomez

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 09:44:49 am
Vs Burnley

Allison
Arnold
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez
Endo
Elliott
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Nunez
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 10:07:01 am
Vs Burnley

Allison
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Endo
Szobo
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Nunez
Final Score 2-0 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 10:22:55 am
Burnley

Allison

Trent
Konaté
Van Dijk
Gomez

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Núñez

First Goal Salah
Final Score Burnley 1-3 Liverpool
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 11:39:51 am
Burnley v Liverpool

Allison

Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Gomez

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Núñez

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 12:14:18 pm
Burnley

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 0 - 3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 02:40:38 pm
v Burnley

Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 03:17:40 pm
v Burnley

Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 03:48:56 pm
                                         Vs Burnley

                                            Alisson

                               Trent Konate Virgil Gomez

                                 Szoboszlai Wataru Jones

                                     Salah Gakpo Nunez

                                      FS:  2-0 Liverpool
                                      FG:  Nunez
                                      DP:  5
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 08:48:04 pm
The national lottery draw: 08 - 27 - 30 - 35 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history)

827303547 / 20 = 41365177 remainder 7

remainder + 1 = 8, so we use Round 8 (Round 14 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v bradders1011 23-31
BoRed v Ycuzz 32-24
Buck Pete v mushi007 17-14
CornerTakenQuickly v Sinyoro 19-32
Garrus v Cape_Tear 31-14
Mivi v Kopite1971 13-15
Ndeyanka v Vishwa Atma 0-14
redforlife v ollyfrom.tv 27-14
RJH v KeegansPerm 21-16
vivabobbygraham v joezydudek 15-17

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

365   304   +061   40   Barneylfc
334   204   +130   37   Garrus
319   293   +026   33   ollyfrom.tv
338   318   +020   32   KeegansPerm
316   319   -003   30   Cape_Tear
269   275   -006   30   Mivi (4)
312   283   +029   29   vivabobbygraham (1)
340   327   +013   29   mushi007
287   331   -044   29   Buck Pete
311   309   +002   28   redforlife (1)
318   324   -006   28   RJH
331   337   -006   27   CornerTakenQuickly
297   315   -018   27   joezydudek (3)
321   344   -023   26   Sinyoro
315   295   +020   23   BoRed
309   307   +002   22   bradders1011
303   315   -012   22   Kopite1971
236   306   -070   17   Ndeyanka (4)
249   309   -060   16   Vishwa Atma (3)
294   349   -055   15   Ycuzz

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 26, 2023, 10:54:55 pm
LFC vs Newcastle United

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Gomez
Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones
Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 27, 2023, 12:23:29 pm
v Newcastle

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Jota

Score: 2-0
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 27, 2023, 12:53:32 pm
vs Newcastle

Alisson

Trent
Van Dijk
Konate
Gomez

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 27, 2023, 01:35:10 pm
Vs Saudi

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 4-1
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 27, 2023, 03:32:08 pm
Vs Newcastle

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez
Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

First Goal Nunez
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 29, 2023, 08:02:58 am
vs Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Gomez

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 30, 2023, 06:49:12 am
Vs Saudi

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
December 30, 2023, 04:03:13 pm
v Newcastle

Allison

TAA
Konate
VVD
Gomez

Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FS: Nunez
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:05:56 pm
Vs Newcastle

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konte
Van Dijk
Gomez

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 07:06:12 am
Vs Newcastle

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konte
Van Dijk
Gomez

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 08:14:44 am
v Newcastle

Alisson

Trent Alexander
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3 - 0 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 09:24:27 am
vs Newcastle

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Gomez

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 09:36:34 am
Vs Newcastle

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 3-0 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
