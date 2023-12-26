The national lottery draw: 08 - 27 - 30 - 35 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/euromillions/draw-history
)
827303547 / 20 = 41365177 remainder 7
remainder + 1 = 8, so we use Round 8 (Round 14 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v bradders1011 23-31
BoRed v Ycuzz 32-24
Buck Pete v mushi007 17-14
CornerTakenQuickly v Sinyoro 19-32
Garrus v Cape_Tear 31-14
Mivi v Kopite1971 13-15
Ndeyanka v Vishwa Atma 0-14
redforlife v ollyfrom.tv 27-14
RJH v KeegansPerm 21-16
vivabobbygraham v joezydudek 15-17
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
365 304 +061 40 Barneylfc
334 204 +130 37 Garrus
319 293 +026 33 ollyfrom.tv
338 318 +020 32 KeegansPerm
316 319 -003 30 Cape_Tear
269 275 -006 30 Mivi (4)
312 283 +029 29 vivabobbygraham (1)
340 327 +013 29 mushi007
287 331 -044 29 Buck Pete
311 309 +002 28 redforlife (1)
318 324 -006 28 RJH
331 337 -006 27 CornerTakenQuickly
297 315 -018 27 joezydudek (3)
321 344 -023 26 Sinyoro
315 295 +020 23 BoRed
309 307 +002 22 bradders1011
303 315 -012 22 Kopite1971
236 306 -070 17 Ndeyanka (4)
249 309 -060 16 Vishwa Atma (3)
294 349 -055 15 Ycuzz
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011