The national lottery draw: 17 - 29 - 31 - 40 - 47 - 56 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
172931404756 / 21 = 8234828797 remainder 19
remainder + 1 = 20, so we use Round 20 (Round 36 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Barneylfc 14-15
Buck Pete v Kopite1971 13-13
Cape_Tear v bradders1011 14-11
CornerTakenQuickly v redforlife 14-12
Garrus v vivabobbygraham 13-0
joezydudek v ollyfrom.tv 0-13
Mivi v Vishwa Atma 16-0
mushi007 v KeegansPerm 13-14
Ndeyanka v Ycuzz 12-10
Sinyoro v RJH 11-13
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
342 273 +069 40 Barneylfc
303 190 +113 34 Garrus
305 266 +039 33 ollyfrom.tv
322 297 +025 32 KeegansPerm
302 288 +014 30 Cape_Tear
256 260 -004 30 Mivi (4)
297 266 +031 29 vivabobbygraham (1)
326 310 +016 29 mushi007
312 305 +007 27 CornerTakenQuickly
270 317 -047 26 Buck Pete
297 308 -011 25 RJH
284 295 -011 25 redforlife (1)
280 300 -020 24 joezydudek (3)
289 325 -036 23 Sinyoro
283 271 +012 20 BoRed
278 284 -006 19 bradders1011
288 302 -014 19 Kopite1971
236 292 -056 17 Ndeyanka (3)
270 317 -047 15 Ycuzz
235 309 -074 13 Vishwa Atma (3)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011