Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23****** (Read 12513 times)
Buck Pete
GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 29,720
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #840 on:
Yesterday
at 11:22:36 pm »
vs Arsenal
Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimikas
Szobzslai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
FS: 3-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
«
Last Edit:
Yesterday
at 11:58:07 pm by Buck Pete
»
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
IT'S TURNING LEFT!
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,467
BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #841 on:
Yesterday
at 11:28:58 pm »
v Arsenal
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz
Score: 2-2
First goal: Jesus
DP: 10
Every nation gets the government it deserves.
- Joseph de Maistre
- Joseph de Maistre
CornerTakenQuickly
ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Anny Roader
Posts: 487
I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #842 on:
Yesterday
at 11:57:34 pm »
vs Arsenal
Alisson
Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz
FS: 3-2 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo
Fast single-handed action expert.
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,307
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #843 on:
Today
at 11:07:52 am »
v Arsenal
Allison
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz
FS: 2-2
FG: Alexander-Arnold
DP: 8
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde
bradders1011
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,385
Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #844 on:
Today
at 11:44:32 am »
LFC vs Arsenal
Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas
Jones
Endo
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez
FS: 3-2 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 10
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,678
We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #845 on:
Today
at 01:21:36 pm »
Vs Arsenal
Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliot
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez
First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
Didi Hamann
In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary. I know that I only met one genius. He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard. His name was Rafael Benitez.
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
