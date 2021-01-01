« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,720
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #840 on: Yesterday at 11:22:36 pm
vs Arsenal

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimikas
Szobzslai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3-1
FG: Salah
DP: 6
BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,467
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #841 on: Yesterday at 11:28:58 pm
v Arsenal

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 2-2
First goal: Jesus
DP: 10
CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 487
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #842 on: Yesterday at 11:57:34 pm
vs Arsenal

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 3-2 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,307
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #843 on: Today at 11:07:52 am
v Arsenal

Allison

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-2
FG: Alexander-Arnold
DP: 8
bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,385
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #844 on: Today at 11:44:32 am
LFC vs Arsenal

Alisson
Trent
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas
Jones
Endo
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 3-2 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 10
redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,678
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #845 on: Today at 01:21:36 pm
Vs Arsenal

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliot
Szoboszlai
Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
