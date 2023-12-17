The national lottery draw: 01 - 13 - 18 - 32 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
113183247 / 22 = 5144693 remainder 1
remainder + 1 = 2, so we use Round 2 (Round 2 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v KeegansPerm 10-11
joezydudek v BoRed 0-11
Kopite1971 v Buck Pete 10-11
Mivi v Barneylfc 15-11
mushi007 v CornerTakenQuickly 11-11
Ndeyanka v redforlife 10-10
RJH v Sinyoro 11-11
Vishwa Atma v ollyfrom.tv 11-11
vivabobbygraham v Garrus 10-11
Ycuzz v Cape_Tear 11-11
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
327 259 +068 37 Barneylfc
290 190 +100 31 Garrus
292 266 +026 30 ollyfrom.tv
297 253 +044 29 vivabobbygraham
308 284 +024 29 KeegansPerm
313 296 +017 29 mushi007
288 277 +011 27 Cape_Tear
240 260 -020 27 Mivi (4)
272 281 -009 25 redforlife (1)
257 304 -047 25 Buck Pete
298 293 +005 24 CornerTakenQuickly
280 287 -007 24 joezydudek (2)
278 312 -034 23 Sinyoro
284 297 -013 22 RJH
269 256 +013 20 BoRed
267 270 -003 19 bradders1011
275 289 -014 18 Kopite1971
260 305 -045 15 Ycuzz
224 282 -058 14 Ndeyanka (3)
235 293 -058 13 Vishwa Atma (2)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011