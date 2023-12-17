« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 12234 times)

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,716
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #800 on: December 17, 2023, 10:09:15 am »
v Man Utd

Alisson
TAA VVD Konami Tsimiskas
Szobzslai Endo Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3-1
FS:  Salah
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #801 on: December 17, 2023, 10:09:37 am »
Vs Man United

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 16
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,995
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #802 on: December 17, 2023, 11:28:48 am »
vs Man Utd

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,676
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #803 on: December 17, 2023, 12:28:56 pm »
Vs Man Utd

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 12
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,314
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #804 on: December 17, 2023, 01:01:13 pm »
v Man Utd

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,052
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #805 on: December 17, 2023, 01:34:02 pm »
                                      Vs Man United

                                            Alisson

                               Trent Konate Virgil Tsimikas

                              Szoboszlai Wataru Gravenberch

                                        Salah Nunez Diaz

                                      FS:  2-0 Liverpool
                                      FG:  Diaz
                                      DP:  6
Logged

Online Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,828
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #806 on: December 17, 2023, 01:52:24 pm »

                                     Vs Man United

                                            Alisson

                               Trent Konate Virgil Tsimikas

                              Szoboszlai Endo Gravenberch

                                        Salah Nunez Diaz

                                      FS:  2-1 Liverpool
                                      FG:  Nunez
                                      DP:  6
Logged

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,481
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #807 on: December 17, 2023, 02:07:44 pm »
Liverpool v Man Utd

Alisson

Trent
Konaté
VVD
Tsimikas

Szobozlai
Gravenberch
Endo

Salah
Núñez
Díaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline jackh

  • Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,570
    • @hartejack
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #808 on: December 17, 2023, 02:59:02 pm »
United

Alisson
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Konate
Alexander-Arnold
Endo
Jones
Szobozlai
Diaz
Nuñez
Salah

Nuñez
3-0 Liverpool win
9
Logged

Offline CornerTakenQuickly

  • ORIGAAAAAAAAMIIIIIIIIIIIIIII!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 481
  • I am a Liverpudlian and I come from the Spion Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #809 on: December 17, 2023, 09:46:08 pm »
vs West Ham

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliott
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:12:45 pm by CornerTakenQuickly »
Logged

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,216
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #810 on: December 18, 2023, 10:10:58 am »
vs West Ham

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas

Elliott
Jones
Gakpo

Gordon
Salah
Doak

FS: 2-1 to West Ham
FG: Bowen
DP: 6
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #811 on: December 18, 2023, 10:35:19 am »
v West Ham

Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Chambers
Elliott McConnell Jones
Doak Gakpo Gordon

Score: 2-0 to them
First goal: Ings
DP: 8
Logged

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,676
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #812 on: December 18, 2023, 10:57:38 am »
Vs West Ham

Kelleher
Arnold
Gomez
Quansah
Tsimikas
Endo
Jones
Elliott
Salah
Gordon
Gakpo

First Goal Elliott
Final Score 2-2
DP 10
« Last Edit: December 18, 2023, 04:30:15 pm by redforlife »
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Offline Buck Pete

  • GV66 LJF for short. King Kong Balls. Bathes in peat. Partial to a walnut whip. Gets wet for 24/7 but disappointed Chopper. On the mortgage blacklist. Too tight to really be called a
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 29,716
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #813 on: December 18, 2023, 03:17:12 pm »
v West Ham

Kelleher
Gomez Quansah Konate Tsimiskas
Elliott Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Gordon

Score: 1-0
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

  • Fast single-handed action expert.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,303
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #814 on: December 18, 2023, 05:31:50 pm »
v West Ham

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliot
Endo
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Kudus
DP: 6
« Last Edit: December 18, 2023, 05:36:02 pm by Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo »
Logged
I feel a little strange inside
A little bit of Jekyll, a little Mr. Hyde

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,465
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #815 on: December 18, 2023, 08:19:16 pm »
The national lottery draw: 01 - 13 - 18 - 32 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

113183247 / 22 = 5144693 remainder 1

remainder + 1 = 2, so we use Round 2 (Round 2 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

bradders1011 v KeegansPerm 10-11
joezydudek v BoRed 0-11
Kopite1971 v Buck Pete 10-11
Mivi v Barneylfc 15-11
mushi007 v CornerTakenQuickly 11-11
Ndeyanka v redforlife 10-10
RJH v Sinyoro 11-11
Vishwa Atma v ollyfrom.tv 11-11
vivabobbygraham v Garrus 10-11
Ycuzz v Cape_Tear 11-11

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

327   259   +068   37   Barneylfc
290   190   +100   31   Garrus
292   266   +026   30   ollyfrom.tv
297   253   +044   29   vivabobbygraham
308   284   +024   29   KeegansPerm
313   296   +017   29   mushi007
288   277   +011   27   Cape_Tear
240   260   -020   27   Mivi (4)
272   281   -009   25   redforlife (1)
257   304   -047   25   Buck Pete
298   293   +005   24   CornerTakenQuickly
280   287   -007   24   joezydudek (2)
278   312   -034   23   Sinyoro
284   297   -013   22   RJH
269   256   +013   20   BoRed
267   270   -003   19   bradders1011
275   289   -014   18   Kopite1971
260   305   -045   15   Ycuzz
224   282   -058   14   Ndeyanka (3)
235   293   -058   13   Vishwa Atma (2)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,240
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #816 on: December 18, 2023, 09:04:05 pm »
2 rounds missed by joezy, both shit low scoring rounds  ;D
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Mivi

  • Strawberry-flavoured Jayne Torvill ; 3,000,000 not out
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,151
  • By the way..........It's been emotional.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #817 on: Yesterday at 02:40:10 pm »
v West Ham

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliot
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 3-2 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Logged
Quote from: RedRabbit on August 12, 2011, 04:06:05 pm
It's cause he loks like a badger. Women fucking love badgers.

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,240
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #818 on: Yesterday at 04:28:07 pm »
v Man United H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FG - No goal
FS - Liverpool 0 - 0 Man United
DP - 17 (Endo, Nunez; DalotR, Shaw, Mainoo, Amrabat, Rashford)


Next Game - West Ham United H, League Cup, Wednesday 20th December 20:00
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,240
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #819 on: Yesterday at 04:29:43 pm »
LEAGUE TABLE after Man United

Mivi is the only player to post an entry that didn't score 10 or 11. Of course I have to be the opponent in BoRed's PL competition  ;D

01   11   488   Barneylfc
02   11   437   mushi007
03   11   436   KeegansPerm
05   11   436   CornerTakenQuickly
04   00   433   joezydudek
06   11   428   ollyfrom.tv
07   11   426   RJH
08   11   419   Garrus
09   10   417   vivabobbygraham
10   11   404   tommy LFC
11   11   399   Buck Pete
12   11   394   Cape_Tear
13   11   393   Sinyoro
14   10   392   redforlife
15   11   392   BoRed
16   10   391   bradders1011
17   10   390   Wabaloolah
18   10   383   mickitez
19   11   378   Ycuzz
20   11   377   SvenJohansen
21   10   374   Kopite1971
22   15   359   Mivi
23   10   346   Ndeyanka
24   11   317   Vishwa Atma
25   10   285   jackh


Top Scorer - Mivi (15)
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,240
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #820 on: Yesterday at 04:31:18 pm »
CHAMPIONSHIP

jackh returns to make an attempt at overturning a 98 point deficit for the promotion spots. Plenty of games left  :wave

01   11   404   tommy LFC
02   10   390   Wabaloolah
03   10   383   mickitez
-----------------------------------
04   11   377   SvenJohansen
05   10   285   jackh
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline tommy LFC

  • Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,481
  • VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #821 on: Yesterday at 04:44:25 pm »
v West Ham

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Elliot
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Logged
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #822 on: Yesterday at 04:44:47 pm »
Quote from: Barneys Night Before Christmas on December 18, 2023, 09:04:05 pm
2 rounds missed by joezy, both shit low scoring rounds  ;D

Yep, getting away with it, hopefully that'll be the last one I miss!  ;D
Logged

Offline joezydudek

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,875
  • We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #823 on: Yesterday at 04:47:11 pm »
v West Ham

Kelleher

Gomez
Quansah
Van Dijk
Scanlon

Elliott
Endo
Jones

Nunez
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Logged

Offline Barneys Night Before Christmas

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 58,240
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #824 on: Yesterday at 05:33:51 pm »
Quote from: joezydudek on Yesterday at 04:44:47 pm
Yep, getting away with it, hopefully that'll be the last one I miss!  ;D

Based on the averages in those rounds, you'd have an extra 22 points.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Offline bradders1011

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,381
  • Eat your greens and sing your blues
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #825 on: Yesterday at 08:29:46 pm »
LFC vs West Ham United

Kelleher
Gomez
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas
Jones
Elliott
Endo
Gakpo
Nunez
Gordon

FS: 2-1 West Ham
FGS: Bowen
DP: 8
Logged
If I were a linesman, I would execute defenders who applauded my offsides.

Offline Roy Wabaloolah Wood

  • Rocks to the East, Rocks to the West. Definitely Unscotch.
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,733
  • Allez Allez Allez
    • My Twitter Account
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #826 on: Yesterday at 09:50:39 pm »
Liverpool  v West Ham

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliott
Endo
Jones

Nunez
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Quote from: trinityroad on February  6, 2023, 05:32:09 pm
However if something serious happens to them I will eat my own cock.


Quote from: Andy82lfc on January 15, 2021, 07:41:37 pm
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.

Online Vishwa Atma

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,828
  • Money for nothing....
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #827 on: Today at 05:02:22 am »
Liverpool  v West Ham

Kelleher

Bradley
Quansah
Van Dijk
Gomez

Elliott
Endo
Jones

Diaz
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Quansah
DP: 8
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 16 17 18 19 20 [21]   Go Up
« previous next »
 