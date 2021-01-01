Please
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Print
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23****** (Read 11158 times)
RJH
doesn't know his alphabet
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,959
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #760 on:
Yesterday
at 09:15:40 pm »
Vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Kelleher
Chambers
Gomez
Quansah
Bradley
Endo
Elliott
Jones
Gakpo
Doak
Nunez
FG: Elliott
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged
Kopite1971
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,313
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #761 on:
Today
at 04:21:34 am »
v Union
Kelleher
Bradley Gomez Quansah Chambers
Jones McConnell Elliott
Doak Gakpo Gordon
Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 6
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"
SOS# 1159
Red and White Kop Liverpool FC Forum
»
The Liverpool FC Forum
»
Flagpole Corner
»
Betting, Drafts and Fantasy/Prediction Leagues
»
Topic:
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
