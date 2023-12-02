« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #680 on: December 2, 2023, 11:20:54 am
Fulham

Kelleher
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimiskas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3-0 LFC
FS:  Salah
DP: 4
The socialism I believe in is everyone working for each other, everyone having a share of the rewards. Its the way I see football, the way I see life Bill Shankly.

RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #681 on: December 3, 2023, 06:05:10 am
Vs Fulham

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #682 on: December 3, 2023, 09:00:01 am
Vs Fulham

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Nunez
FS: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Let us never forget Rafael Benitez and what he did for us. A fighter full of guts and passion. A gentleman full of class and dignity. A football manager full of intelligence and pure genius. A Legend.
Adios Rafa, buena suerte.

Some people say I'm a dreamer...
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #683 on: December 3, 2023, 09:26:07 am
vs Fulham

Kelleher
Trent Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Mac Allister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #684 on: December 3, 2023, 09:28:22 am
vs Fulham:

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 4-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
ollyfrom.tv

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #685 on: December 3, 2023, 09:50:14 am
Liverpool v Fulham

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

3-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Nunez

DP - 4
Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #686 on: December 3, 2023, 10:11:49 am
Vs Fulham

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
"Liverpool was made for me and I was made for Liverpool." Bill Shankly

Roy Wabaloolah Wood

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #687 on: December 3, 2023, 10:20:50 am
Liverpool vFulham

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Núñez
Díaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0
DP: 6
Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #688 on: December 3, 2023, 10:56:58 am
v Fulham

Kelleher
TAA Matip VVD Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Barneys Night Before Christmas

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #689 on: December 3, 2023, 11:09:22 am
Liverpool v Fulham

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Díaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0
DP: 6
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #690 on: December 3, 2023, 11:53:36 am
Liverpool vFulham

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Núñez
Díaz

FG: Salah
FS: 4-0
DP: 4
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #691 on: December 3, 2023, 11:58:04 am
                                            Vs Fulham

                                             Kelleher

                                Trent  Matip van Dijk Tsimikas

                                  Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones

                                        Salah Nunez  Diaz

                                      FS:  3-0 Liverpool
                                      FG:  Nunez
                                      DP:  5
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #692 on: December 3, 2023, 12:19:58 pm
Vs Fulham

Kelleher
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Jones
Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 6
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #693 on: December 3, 2023, 11:59:20 pm
vs Sheffield United

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Jones
Szoboszlai
Elliott

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Vishwa Atma

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #694 on: December 4, 2023, 10:36:40 am
vs Sheffield United

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Jones
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister

Salah
Diaz
Gakpo

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #695 on: December 4, 2023, 11:07:57 am
Vs Sheff Utd

Kelleher
Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones
Gakpo
Salah
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 8
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #696 on: December 4, 2023, 11:11:56 am
LFC vs Sheffield United

Kelleher
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Jones
Endo
Szoboszlai
Nunez
Gakpo
Salah

FS: 3-0 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 6
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #697 on: December 4, 2023, 01:51:08 pm
Vs Sheff Utd

Kelleher

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Gakpo
Salah
Diaz

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 6
Sven cops off at the chrimbo doo

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #698 on: December 4, 2023, 06:00:20 pm
Vs Sheff Utd

Kelleher

TAA
Quansah
VVD
Gomez

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
First bit of luck I've had all season.

The national lottery draw: 04 - 11 - 16 - 46 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

411164647 / 25 = 16446585 remainder 22

remainder + 1 = 23, so we use Round 23 (Round 35 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Cape_Tear 13-13
bradders1011 v Garrus 13-13
KeegansPerm v Buck Pete 14-14
Kopite1971 v joezydudek 13-14
ollyfrom.tv v CornerTakenQuickly 14-13
redforlife v Sinyoro 12-13
RJH v Ndeyanka 13-0 (RJH draws with the minimum away score)
Vishwa Atma v BoRed 0-13
vivabobbygraham v Mivi 13-0 (vivabobbygraham draws with the minimum away score)
Ycuzz v mushi007 13-13

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

270   216   +54   31   Barneylfc
254   223   +31   29   ollyfrom.tv
270   234   +36   26   KeegansPerm
273   249   +24   25   mushi007
251   216   +35   23   vivabobbygraham
245   152   +93   22   Garrus
242   262   -20   22   Sinyoro
252   240   +12   21   joezydudek (1)
234   238   -04   20   Cape_Tear
246   258   -12   20   RJH
253   254   -01   19   CornerTakenQuickly
212   259   -47   19   Buck Pete
225   242   -17   18   redforlife (1)
188   225   -37   18   Mivi (4)
230   220   +10   17   BoRed
236   248   -12   17   Kopite1971
230   226   +04   16   bradders1011
221   264   -43   13   Ycuzz
189   244   -55   13   Ndeyanka (3)
197   248   -51   09   Vishwa Atma (2)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
v Sheffield Utd

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Gomez
Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones
Salah Gakpo Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
v Sheff Utd

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 0-2 (LFC Win)
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
v Sheff Utd

Kelleher
TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 1-3 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
vs Sheff Utd

Kelleher

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
MacAllister
Endo

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
vs Sheffield United

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Trent
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
KeegansPerm

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #705 on: Yesterday at 05:11:56 pm
Sheffield United

Kelleher
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimiskas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 0-3 LFC
FS:  Salah
DP: 6
Ycuzz

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #706 on: Yesterday at 08:39:51 pm
vs Sheffield United

Kelleher
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Mac Allister Jones
Salah Gakpo Diaz

FS: 3 - 0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #707 on: Yesterday at 09:31:21 pm
vs Sheff Utd

Kelleher
TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas
Jones
MacAllister
Endo
Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #708 on: Yesterday at 09:40:35 pm
Vs Sheffield Utd

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #709 on: Today at 04:55:37 am
Vs Sheffield Utd

Kelleher

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
