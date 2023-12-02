First bit of luck I've had all season.
The national lottery draw: 04 - 11 - 16 - 46 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
411164647 / 25 = 16446585 remainder 22
remainder + 1 = 23, so we use Round 23 (Round 35 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
Barneylfc v Cape_Tear 13-13
bradders1011 v Garrus 13-13
KeegansPerm v Buck Pete 14-14
Kopite1971 v joezydudek 13-14
ollyfrom.tv v CornerTakenQuickly 14-13
redforlife v Sinyoro 12-13
RJH v Ndeyanka 13-0 (RJH draws with the minimum away score)
Vishwa Atma v BoRed 0-13
vivabobbygraham v Mivi 13-0 (vivabobbygraham draws with the minimum away score)
Ycuzz v mushi007 13-13
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
270 216 +54 31 Barneylfc
254 223 +31 29 ollyfrom.tv
270 234 +36 26 KeegansPerm
273 249 +24 25 mushi007
251 216 +35 23 vivabobbygraham
245 152 +93 22 Garrus
242 262 -20 22 Sinyoro
252 240 +12 21 joezydudek (1)
234 238 -04 20 Cape_Tear
246 258 -12 20 RJH
253 254 -01 19 CornerTakenQuickly
212 259 -47 19 Buck Pete
225 242 -17 18 redforlife (1)
188 225 -37 18 Mivi (4)
230 220 +10 17 BoRed
236 248 -12 17 Kopite1971
230 226 +04 16 bradders1011
221 264 -43 13 Ycuzz
189 244 -55 13 Ndeyanka (3)
197 248 -51 09 Vishwa Atma (2)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011