The national lottery draw: 03 - 11 - 33 - 38 - 45 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
311333845 / 27 = 11530883 remainder 4
remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 6 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Vishwa Atma 24-10
Buck Pete v KeegansPerm 13-26
Cape_Tear v Barneylfc 25-27
CornerTakenQuickly v ollyfrom.tv 25-27
Garrus v bradders1011 15-15
joezydudek v Kopite1971 26-14
Mivi v vivabobbygraham 0-24
mushi007 v Ycuzz 25-15
Ndeyanka v RJH 34-17
Sinyoro v redforlife 16-24
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
229 190 +39 27 Barneylfc
225 197 +28 23 ollyfrom.tv
227 182 +45 22 vivabobbygraham
230 205 +25 22 KeegansPerm
216 120 +96 21 Garrus
226 225 +01 21 mushi007
214 224 -10 19 Sinyoro
202 214 -12 18 redforlife (1)
174 189 -15 18 Mivi (3)
185 217 -32 18 Buck Pete
218 220 -02 16 CornerTakenQuickly
206 214 -08 16 Cape_Tear
208 219 -11 16 Kopite1971
214 242 -28 16 RJH
205 213 -08 15 joezydudek (1)
204 205 -01 14 BoRed
194 199 -05 12 bradders1011
194 218 -24 12 Ycuzz
174 216 -42 12 Ndeyanka (2)
177 213 -36 09 Vishwa Atma (1)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011