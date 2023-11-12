The closest I can get is "If you post 2 predictions I will take the latter prediction." On the other hand, "If you post more than 11 different players the first 11 will be taken."



Looks to me like 3-0 is Ndeyanka's prediction.I'm guessing they copied Olly's post and didn't edit out the score. No one else has posted the first goal scorer prediction in the same format as Ndeyanka prior to the post, so for me that's the prediction.I'll amend the wording of the rule, but this one will apply if this happens again in future.