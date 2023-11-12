« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 12, 2023, 09:02:39 pm
Looks to me like 3-0 is Ndeyanka's prediction.

I'm guessing they copied Olly's post and didn't edit out the score. No one else has posted the first goal scorer prediction in the same format as Ndeyanka prior to the post, so for me that's the prediction.

Quote from: BoRed on November 12, 2023, 08:50:17 pm
The closest I can get is "If you post 2 predictions I will take the latter prediction." On the other hand, "If you post more than 11 different players the first 11 will be taken." :)

I'll amend the wording of the rule, but this one will apply if this happens again in future.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 12, 2023, 09:27:46 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 12, 2023, 09:02:39 pm
Looks to me like 3-0 is Ndeyanka's prediction.

Yeah, that's what I'd have gone with, too.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 03:06:19 pm
v Toulouse A

Kelleher
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Endo
Elliott
Doak
Gakpo
Diaz

FG - Donnum
FS - Toulouse 3 - 2 Liverpool (Donnum, Dallinga, Magri; OG, Jota)
DP - 14 (Restes, Nicolaisen, Diarra, Kamanzi, Schmidt; Endo, Nunez)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 03:07:41 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Toulouse

01   10   320   Barneylfc
02   08   309   RJH
03   09   306   ollyfrom.tv
05   09   301   KeegansPerm
04   11   301   Garrus
06   13   300   mushi007
07   11   296   joezydudek
08   10   293   vivabobbygraham
09   11   293   tommy LFC
10   11   291   CornerTakenQuickly
11   10   284   Ycuzz
12   10   278   Buck Pete
13   10   276   bradders1011
14   09   275   jackh
15   10   275   Sinyoro
16   09   269   redforlife
17   09   267   Wabaloolah
18   00   265   Kopite1971
19   13   263   BoRed
20   10   262   Mivi
21   09   256   mickitez
22   11   250   Cape_Tear
23   10   245   SvenJohansen
24   09   233   Ndeyanka
25   10   226   Vishwa Atma


Top Scorers - mushi007, BoRed (13)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 03:08:28 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   11   293   tommy LFC
02   09   275   jackh
03   09   267   Wabaloolah
-----------------------------------
04   09   256   mickitez
05   10   245   SvenJohansen
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 03:12:52 pm
LEAGUE CUP SEMI FINAL v Toulouse A 9th November

Match 1 : Ycuzz 10 vs 09 ollyfrom.tv

Match 2 : CornerTakenQuickly 11 vs 10 Sinyoro

Couldn't get any closer than that for semi finals. Commiserations to last years winner Sinyoro and ollyfrom.tv.

The final for Ycuzz v CornerTakenQuickly will take place v Union SG on 14th December.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 03:34:24 pm
v Brentford H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Matip
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Salah
Jota
Nunez

FG - Salah
FS - Liverpool 3 - 0 Brentford (Salah x 2, Jota)
DP - 6 (Matip; Ajer, Norgaard)


Next Game - Abu Dhabi A, Premier League, Saturday 25th November 12:30
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 03:35:12 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Brentford

01   27   347   Barneylfc
02   27   333   ollyfrom.tv
03   27   328   KeegansPerm
05   17   326   RJH
04   24   324   mushi007
06   25   321   joezydudek
07   24   317   vivabobbygraham
08   24   317   tommy LFC
09   14   315   Garrus
10   24   315   CornerTakenQuickly
11   15   299   Ycuzz
12   27   294   Wabaloolah
13   24   293   redforlife
14   13   291   Buck Pete
15   15   291   bradders1011
16   16   291   Sinyoro
17   24   287   BoRed
18   24   280   mickitez
19   14   279   Kopite1971
20   00   275   jackh
21   24   274   Cape_Tear
22   25   270   SvenJohansen
23   34   267   Ndeyanka
24   00   262   Mivi
25   11   237   Vishwa Atma


Top Scorer - Ndeyanka (34)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 03:36:08 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   24   317   tommy LFC
02   27   294   Wabaloolah
03   24   280   mickitez
-----------------------------------
04   00   275   jackh
05   25   270   SvenJohansen
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 03:39:59 pm
TOP SCORERS

Barneylfc   33   28   24
Mivi   27   24   24
tommyLFC   35   28   
RJH   33   32   
KeegansPerm   28   18   
redforlife   27   24   
mushi007   27   13   
Garrus   24   24   
vivabobbygraham   24   23   
Sinyoro   24   14   
Ndeyanka   34      
SvenJohansen   24      
jackh   22      
Buck Pete   21      
Vishwa Atma   20      
Wabaloolah   18      
Cape_Tear   18      
BoRed   13      
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 05:29:39 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 13, 2023, 03:35:12 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Brentford

01   27   347   Barneylfc
02   27   333   ollyfrom.tv
03   27   328   KeegansPerm
05   17   326   RJH
04   24   324   mushi007
06   25   321   joezydudek
07   24   317   vivabobbygraham
08   24   317   tommy LFC


VAR and Nunez's big toe conspiring against me...
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 13, 2023, 08:16:11 pm
The national lottery draw: 03 - 11 - 33 - 38 - 45  (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

311333845 / 27 = 11530883 remainder 4

remainder + 1 = 5, so we use Round 5 (Round 6 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Vishwa Atma 24-10
Buck Pete v KeegansPerm 13-26
Cape_Tear v Barneylfc 25-27
CornerTakenQuickly v ollyfrom.tv 25-27
Garrus v bradders1011 15-15
joezydudek v Kopite1971 26-14
Mivi v vivabobbygraham 0-24
mushi007 v Ycuzz 25-15
Ndeyanka v RJH 34-17
Sinyoro v redforlife 16-24

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

229   190   +39   27   Barneylfc
225   197   +28   23   ollyfrom.tv
227   182   +45   22   vivabobbygraham
230   205   +25   22   KeegansPerm
216   120   +96   21   Garrus
226   225   +01   21   mushi007
214   224   -10   19   Sinyoro
202   214   -12   18   redforlife (1)
174   189   -15   18   Mivi (3)
185   217   -32   18   Buck Pete
218   220   -02   16   CornerTakenQuickly
206   214   -08   16   Cape_Tear
208   219   -11   16   Kopite1971
214   242   -28   16   RJH
205   213   -08   15   joezydudek (1)
204   205   -01   14   BoRed
194   199   -05   12   bradders1011
194   218   -24   12   Ycuzz
174   216   -42   12   Ndeyanka (2)
177   213   -36   09   Vishwa Atma (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
November 15, 2023, 08:55:41 pm
vs City

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Gravenberch
Jones
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 3-1 to City
FG: Haaland
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 10:04:17 am
vs City

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas

Szoboszlai
Gravenbaerch
Elliott

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 1-1
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 11:13:40 am
vs City

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Gomez

Szoboszlai
Gravenbaerch
Endo

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 2-2
FG: Salah
DP: 12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 11:23:10 am
vs City

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Mac Allister

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 1-1
FG: Haaland
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 11:39:48 am
v City

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Matip Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Jota

Score: 1-0 to them
First goal: Haaland
DP: 10
