******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Toulouse v Liverpool

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsmikas

Elliott
Jones
Mac Allister

Díaz
Gakpo
Salah

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Gakpo

DP - 6
                                    Vs Toulouse

                                        Kelleher

                         Gomez  Matip Quansah Tsimikas

                               Elliott  Endo Mac Allister
 
                                 Doak  Gakpo Jota

                                  FS:  2-1 Liverpool
                                  FG:  Gakpo
                                  DP:  6
vs Toulouse

Kelleher

Trent
Matip
Quansah
Tsmikas

Elliott
Endo
Mac Allister

Díaz
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP:10
vs Toulouse

Kelleher
Gomez Matip Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Mac Allister
Salah Gakpo Díaz

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 6
vs Toulouse

Kelleher
Gomez Matip Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Mac Allister
Jota Gakpo Díaz

FS: 3 - 1 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 6
Toulouse v Liverpool

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsmikas

Elliott
Endo
Mac Allister

Díaz
Gakpo
Doak

1-1

1st Goal - Gakpo

DP - 6
Toulouse

Kelleher
Trent Matip Quansah Tsimikas
Elliott Endo Mac Allister
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 1 - 3 LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 6
Toulouse v Liverpool

Kelleher
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas
Elliott
Endo
Mac Allister
Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FS - 3-2 Liverpool
FG - Gakpo
DP - 6
@Toulouse:

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Endo
Elliott
Mac Allister

Doak
Gakpo
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Gakpo
DP: 4
v Toulouse

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsmikas

Elliott
Endo
Jones

Díaz
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Scorer: Gakpo
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP - 6
v Toulouse

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsmikas

Elliott
Endo
Jones

Díaz
Gakpo
Nunez

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP - 6
LFC vs Brentford

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Gomez
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Nunez
DP: 6
vs Brentford

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Endo
Elliott
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
v Brentford

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Endo Elliott
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-0
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
v Brentford

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Gomez
Elliott Endo Szobzslai
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 2-1
First goal: Nunez
DP:8
Checked last night after the game to confirm the DP for Toulouse. BBC definitely had 6 cards. That has now changed to 7.

Opta only has 6, but UEFA.com and our own official site also has 7, so the DP for this match will be 14.

Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on November 10, 2023, 04:19:33 pm
Checked last night after the game to confirm the DP for Toulouse. BBC definitely had 6 cards. That has now changed to 7.

Opta only has 6, but UEFA.com and our own official site also has 7, so the DP for this match will be 14.

Pretty sure someone on the Toulouse bench got booked amid the VAR check at the end, though I'm not sure if that's included in the above stats.

Edit: I'd say 14 is correct. The timeline on the UEFA website lists seven players booked, and then at the very end a certain Dubearn who seems to be a Toulouse member of staff. (https://www.uefa.com/uefaeuropaleague/match/2039244--toulouse-vs-liverpool/timeline/)
Quote from: BoRed on November 10, 2023, 04:25:36 pm
Pretty sure someone on the Toulouse bench got booked amid the VAR check at the end, though I'm not sure if that's included in the above stats.

The missing one from Opta and the other sites is Diarra who played the 90 mins. There was defo someone on the bench got booked as I remember the ref walking over to book them.
Opta also has updated to 7 now :D
Vs Brentford

Allison

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Endo
Elliot

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 8
Vs Brentford

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsmikas

Szobozlai
Gavenberch
MacAllister

Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Vs Brentford

Alisson
TAA
Konate
VVD
Gomez
Szobozlai
Gravenberch
Endo
Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 2-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Vs Brentford

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsmikas

Szobozlai
Gavenberch
MacAllister

Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
v Brentford

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsmikas
Elliott Endo Szobzslai
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-1
First goal: salah
DP:8
Vs Brentford

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 2-1 LFC
DP 9
Liverpool v Brentford

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Gomez

Szoboszlai
Endo

Gakpo
Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Liverpool v Brentford

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Elliot
Endo

Salah
Jota
Nunez

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Vs Brentford

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Elliot

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FG: Nunez
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
                                     Vs Brentford

                                         Alisson

                          Trent  Konate van Dijk Tsimikas

                                Elliott  Endo Szoboszlai

                                    Salah Nunez Jota

                                  FS:  2-1 Liverpool
                                  FG:  Nunez
                                  DP:  5
vs Brentford:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 4
v Brentford

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas
Szoboszlai McAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
vs Brentford:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Endo
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 2-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 4
                                     Vs Brentford

                                         Alisson

                          Trent  Konate van Dijk Gomez

                                    McAllister Szoboszlai

                                          Elliott
 
                                     Salah Nunez Jota

                                  FS:  2-1 Liverpool
                                  FG:  Nunez
                                  DP:  12
Liverpool v Brentford

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Elliot
Endo

Salah
Jota
Nunez

3-1 Liverpool

First Goal Scorer :Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP - 6
vs Brentford

Allison
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Elliot Endo Szoboszlai
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 2 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 4
Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Gomez

Szoboszlai
Elliot
Endo

Salah
Diaz
Nunez

3-1 Liverpool
First Goal Scorer :Salah
DP - 6
Brentford

Alisson
Trent Konate van Dijk Gomez
Szoboszlai Endo Gakpo 
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 2 - 0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
 
Liverpool v Brentford

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Szoboszlai
Elliott
Endo
Salah
Jota
Nunez

FS 3-1 Liverpool
FG - Salah
DP - 6
