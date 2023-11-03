Not a single draw.
The national lottery draw: 02 - 05 - 11 - 15 - 27 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
205111527 / 28 = 7325411 remainder 19
remainder + 1 = 20, so we use Round 20 (Round 24 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v ollyfrom.tv 10-13
joezydudek v Garrus 0-13
Kopite1971 v Barneylfc 9-13
Mivi v CornerTakenQuickly 0-11
mushi007 v Sinyoro 11-14
Ndeyanka v KeegansPerm 13-12
RJH v redforlife 13-11
Vishwa Atma v Cape_Tear 11-12
vivabobbygraham v BoRed 10-13
Ycuzz v Buck Pete 12-9
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
202 165 +37 24 Barneylfc
201 105 +96 20 Garrus
198 172 +26 20 ollyfrom.tv
203 182 +21 19 vivabobbygraham
204 192 +12 19 KeegansPerm
198 200 -02 19 Sinyoro
174 165 +09 18 Mivi (2)
201 210 -09 18 mushi007
172 191 -19 18 Buck Pete
194 193 +01 16 Kopite1971
193 193 +00 16 CornerTakenQuickly
181 187 -06 16 Cape_Tear
197 208 -11 16 RJH
178 198 -20 15 redforlife (1)
179 193 -14 12 Ycuzz
179 199 -20 12 joezydudek (1)
179 184 -05 11 bradders1011
180 195 -15 11 BoRed
167 189 -22 09 Vishwa Atma (1)
140 199 -59 09 Ndeyanka (2)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011