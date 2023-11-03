« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 7385 times)

Offline mickitez

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,192
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #520 on: November 3, 2023, 03:02:11 pm »
vs Luton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas

MacAllister
Szobozslai
Jones

Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 5-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Logged

Offline BoRed

  • BoRing
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,310
  • BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #521 on: November 3, 2023, 10:17:27 pm »
v Luton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged

Offline mushi007

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 197
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 06:30:32 am »
v Luton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged

Offline vivabobbygraham

  • Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,190
  • The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 10:47:30 am »
vs Luton

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas
MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones
Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,845
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #524 on: Today at 06:03:19 am »
Vs Luton

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FG: Nunez
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,756
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #525 on: Today at 06:46:02 am »
@Luton:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,306
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #526 on: Today at 07:58:15 am »
vs Luton

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimiskas
Jones MacAllisater Szobszlai
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline redforlife

  • For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,654
  • We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #527 on: Today at 08:17:39 am »
Vs Luton

Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Nunez
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
Logged
Didi Hamann

In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary.  I know that I only met one genius.  He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard.  His name was Rafael Benitez.

Online ollyfrom.tv

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,712
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #528 on: Today at 09:19:55 am »
Luton v Liverpool

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

4-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Logged

Online Sinyoro

  • Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,029
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #529 on: Today at 09:43:29 am »
                                      Vs Luton

                                       Alisson

                         Trent Konate Virgil Tsimikas

                     Szoboszlai  Mac Allister Gravenberch
 
                                 Salah Nunez Jota

                                  FS:  3-0 Liverpool
                                  FG:  Jota
                                  DP:  5
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 9 10 11 12 13 [14]   Go Up
« previous next »
 