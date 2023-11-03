Please
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23****** (Read 7385 times)
mickitez
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,192
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #520 on:
November 3, 2023, 03:02:11 pm »
vs Luton
Allison
TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas
MacAllister
Szobozslai
Jones
Nunez
Salah
Jota
FS: 5-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
BoRed
BoRing
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,310
BoRac
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #521 on:
November 3, 2023, 10:17:27 pm »
v Luton
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez
Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Every nation gets the government it deserves.
- Joseph de Maistre
mushi007
Main Stander
Posts: 197
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #522 on:
Yesterday
at 06:30:32 am »
v Luton
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez
Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
vivabobbygraham
Waiting for the silver bus. Gobshites- united- will never be defeated. Whip him, beat him, call him Barbara, he can live with it. Self confessed c*nt (apparently)
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 14,190
The boys pen cured my acne
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #523 on:
Yesterday
at 10:47:30 am »
vs Luton
Alisson
TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas
MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones
Nunez
Salah
Jota
FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
...If you can meet with triumph and disaster
And treat those two imposters just the same
RJH
doesn't know his alphabet
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,845
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #524 on:
Today
at 06:03:19 am »
Vs Luton
Alisson
Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota
FG: Nunez
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Garrus
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,756
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #525 on:
Today
at 06:46:02 am »
@Luton:
Alisson
Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota
Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
Kopite1971
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,306
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #526 on:
Today
at 07:58:15 am »
vs Luton
Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimiskas
Jones MacAllisater Szobszlai
Salah Gakpo Nunez
FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"
SOS# 1159
SOS# 1159
redforlife
For future reference an equals sign looks like this: =
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 7,654
We Are Liverpool
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #527 on:
Today
at 08:17:39 am »
Vs Luton
Alisson
Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota
First Goal Nunez
Final Score 3-1 LFC
DP 8
Didi Hamann
Didi Hamann
In the corridors and changing rooms of Anfield I met many people - the great, the talented, the legendary. I know that I only met one genius. He was a small, smiling man with a neatly clipped beard. His name was Rafael Benitez.
ollyfrom.tv
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 5,712
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #528 on:
Today
at 09:19:55 am »
Luton v Liverpool
Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Jota
4-0 Liverpool
1st Goal - Salah
DP - 6
Sinyoro
Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,029
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #529 on:
Today
at 09:43:29 am »
Vs Luton
Alisson
Trent Konate Virgil Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Mac Allister Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Jota
FS: 3-0 Liverpool
FG: Jota
DP: 5
