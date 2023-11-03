« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Offline mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #520 on: November 3, 2023, 03:02:11 pm
vs Luton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas

MacAllister
Szobozslai
Jones

Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 5-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Offline BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #521 on: November 3, 2023, 10:17:27 pm
v Luton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Offline mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #522 on: Yesterday at 06:30:32 am
v Luton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
Offline vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #523 on: Yesterday at 10:47:30 am
vs Luton

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas
MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones
Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Offline RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #524 on: Today at 06:03:19 am
Vs Luton

Alisson

Alexander Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FG: Nunez
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Offline Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #525 on: Today at 06:46:02 am
@Luton:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
Online Kopite1971

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #526 on: Today at 07:58:15 am
vs Luton

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimiskas
Jones MacAllisater Szobszlai
Salah Gakpo Nunez

FS: 3-0 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
