******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

« Reply #520 on: Yesterday at 03:02:11 pm »
vs Luton

Allison

TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas

MacAllister
Szobozslai
Jones

Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 5-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
« Reply #521 on: Yesterday at 10:17:27 pm »
v Luton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
« Reply #522 on: Today at 06:30:32 am »
v Luton

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Jota Nunez

Score: 3-0 to us
First goal: Nunez
DP: 8
« Reply #523 on: Today at 10:47:30 am »
vs Luton

Alisson
TAA
VVD
Konate
Tsmikas
MacAllister
Gravenberch
Jones
Nunez
Salah
Jota

FS: 3-1 LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
