******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #480 on: Yesterday at 05:05:27 pm
v Nottingham Forest H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
van Dijk
Konate
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Jota
Nunez

FG - Jota
FS - Liverpool 3 - 0 Nottingham Forest (Jota, Nunez, Salah)
DP - 10 (Alexander-Arnold, Mac Allister; Mangala, Sangare, Dominguez)


Next Game - Bournemouth A, League Cup, Wednesday 1st November 19.45
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #481 on: Yesterday at 05:07:08 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Nottingham Forest

01   25   264   Barneylfc
02   18   264   KeegansPerm
03   18   258   ollyfrom.tv
05   23   255   RJH
04   23   253   joezydudek
06   27   252   mushi007
07   25   251   Garrus
08   24   248   tommy LFC
09   20   248   vivabobbygraham
10   20   238   CornerTakenQuickly
11   27   236   Mivi
12   27   236   redforlife
13   17   236   Ycuzz
14   20   233   bradders1011
15   24   231   Kopite1971
16   25   230   Wabaloolah
17   23   229   Sinyoro
18   25   229   jackh
19   23   227   Buck Pete
20   17   227   Cape_Tear
21   25   226   BoRed
22   16   209   mickitez
23   19   208   SvenJohansen
24   17   192   Vishwa Atma
25   17   186   Ndeyanka


Top Scorers - mushi007, Mivi, redforlife (27)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #482 on: Yesterday at 05:08:12 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   24   248   tommy LFC
02   25   230   Wabaloolah
03   25   229   jackh
-----------------------------------
04   16   209   mickitez
05   19   208   SvenJohansen
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #483 on: Yesterday at 05:14:20 pm
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 3 v Bournemouth A 1st November

Match 1 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Kopite1971

Match 2 : tommy LFC vs Ycuzz

Match 3 : ollyfrom.tv vs KeegansPerm

Match 4 : Sinyoro vs SvenJohansen


Any replays required will take place v Toulouse A on Thursday 9th November.
If no replays are required, the semi finals will take place v Toulouse, with the SF replays if needed being Lask H on 30th November and the final taking place v USG on 14th December.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #484 on: Yesterday at 09:28:04 pm
The national lottery draw: 06 - 12 - 13 - 18 - 19  (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

612131819 / 29 = 21107993 remainder 22

remainder + 1 = 23, so we use Round 23 (Round 29 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

BoRed v Garrus 25-25
Cape_Tear v Ndeyanka 18-17
CornerTakenQuickly v Buck Pete 21-23
joezydudek v redforlife 23-26
KeegansPerm v Mivi 19-27
Kopite1971 v Vishwa Atma 24-17
mushi007 v RJH 27-24
ollyfrom.tv v Sinyoro 19-23
vivabobbygraham v bradders1011 20-20
Ycuzz v Barneylfc 18-25

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

189   156   +33   21   Barneylfc
193   169   +24   19   vivabobbygraham
192   179   +13   19   KeegansPerm
174   154   +20   18   Mivi (1)
190   196   -06   18   mushi007
163   179   -16   18   Buck Pete
188   105   +83   17   Garrus
185   162   +23   17   ollyfrom.tv
185   180   +05   16   Kopite1971
184   189   -05   16   Sinyoro
167   185   -18   15   redforlife (1)
169   176   -07   13   Cape_Tear
182   193   -11   13   CornerTakenQuickly
184   197   -13   13   RJH
179   186   -07   12   joezydudek
169   171   -02   11   bradders1011
167   184   -17   09   Ycuzz
156   177   -21   09   Vishwa Atma (1)
167   185   -18   08   BoRed
127   187   -60   06   Ndeyanka (2)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #485 on: Yesterday at 09:35:15 pm
v Bournemouth

Kelleher
Gomez Matip Quansah Chambers
McConnell Endo Jones
Elliott Gakpo Koumas

Score: 2-1 to them
First goal: Solanke
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #486 on: Yesterday at 10:11:34 pm
If my mathematics are correct, viva's missed entry is keeping me off the top of BoRed's Cup by 0.22 points  ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #487 on: Today at 12:05:22 am
v Bournemouth

Kelleher
Gomez Matip Quansah Chambers
Elliot Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 1-2 (LFC Win)
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #488 on: Today at 12:32:02 am
Bournemouth

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Chambers

Elliot
Endo
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #489 on: Today at 06:50:25 am
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 04:48:20 pm
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 2 REPLAYS v Toulouse 26th October

Match 3 : joezydudek 14 vs 22 tommy LFC

Match 4 : RJH 15 vs 15 Kopite1971*

wow that was lucky!!!

Match 6 : Ycuzz 16 vs 15 redforlife

Match 7 : Sinyoro 15 vs 14 mushi007

*Neither RJH nor Kopite1971 posted TOFG. Kopite1971 advances having posted first.


Wow that was lucky!!! I hadn't realised I'd not put TOFG despite seeing several reminders
SOS# 1159

SOS# 1159

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #490 on: Today at 10:08:22 am
vs Bournemouth

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Chambers

Endo
Elliott
Jones

Gakpo
Jota
Nunez

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP:6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #491 on: Today at 01:27:52 pm
vs Bournemouth

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Chambers

Endo
McConnell
Jones

Gakpo
Jota
Elliott

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP:6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #492 on: Today at 02:04:01 pm
Vs Bournemouth


Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Chambers

Endo
Jones
Elliott

Gakpo
Jota
Nunez

FG: Gakpo
FS: 2-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #493 on: Today at 02:07:52 pm
Vs Bournemouth


Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Elliott

Gakpo
Jota
Nunez

FG: Gakpo
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #494 on: Today at 03:06:31 pm
Bournemouth v Liverpool

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Chambers

Endo
Elliott
Jones

Gakpo
Jota
Nunez

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Gakpo

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #495 on: Today at 08:07:12 pm
vs Bournemouth


Kelleher
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Chambers
Endo
Jones
Elliott
Gakpo
Nunez
Salah

FG: Gakpo
FS: 3-1 LFC
DP: 8
