The national lottery draw: 06 - 12 - 13 - 18 - 19 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history
)
612131819 / 29 = 21107993 remainder 22
remainder + 1 = 23, so we use Round 23 (Round 29 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
BoRed v Garrus 25-25
Cape_Tear v Ndeyanka 18-17
CornerTakenQuickly v Buck Pete 21-23
joezydudek v redforlife 23-26
KeegansPerm v Mivi 19-27
Kopite1971 v Vishwa Atma 24-17
mushi007 v RJH 27-24
ollyfrom.tv v Sinyoro 19-23
vivabobbygraham v bradders1011 20-20
Ycuzz v Barneylfc 18-25
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
189 156 +33 21 Barneylfc
193 169 +24 19 vivabobbygraham
192 179 +13 19 KeegansPerm
174 154 +20 18 Mivi (1)
190 196 -06 18 mushi007
163 179 -16 18 Buck Pete
188 105 +83 17 Garrus
185 162 +23 17 ollyfrom.tv
185 180 +05 16 Kopite1971
184 189 -05 16 Sinyoro
167 185 -18 15 redforlife (1)
169 176 -07 13 Cape_Tear
182 193 -11 13 CornerTakenQuickly
184 197 -13 13 RJH
179 186 -07 12 joezydudek
169 171 -02 11 bradders1011
167 184 -17 09 Ycuzz
156 177 -21 09 Vishwa Atma (1)
167 185 -18 08 BoRed
127 187 -60 06 Ndeyanka (2)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011