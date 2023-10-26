« previous next »
******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 26, 2023, 06:27:57 pm
vs Toulouse:

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Elliott

Doak
Nunez
Gakpo

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 26, 2023, 06:54:42 pm
I did it again!! Stupid newbie mistake  :-[

Bollox to it anyway!  :butt
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 26, 2023, 06:56:01 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October 25, 2023, 08:11:55 pm
Vs Toulouse

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Scanlon

Elliot
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo


FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
you've done it again, edited after the cut off!🙈
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 26, 2023, 07:01:18 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 26, 2023, 06:56:01 pm
you've done it again, edited after the cut off!🙈

I know  :(
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 26, 2023, 08:10:53 pm
TOFG: to a second😎
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 26, 2023, 10:00:12 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on October 26, 2023, 08:10:53 pm
TOFG: to a second

And despite seeing the reminders, I forgot to put one, as did my opponent.


Which, if I've counted right, means I'm out on time prediction was posted. Whoops.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 26, 2023, 10:59:39 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on October 26, 2023, 08:10:53 pm
TOFG: to a second😎

Not quite. The opening goal was the 9th minute
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 27, 2023, 12:20:30 am
v Forest

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimiskas
Gravenberch MacAllister Szobszlai
Salah Gakpo Nunez

Score: 3-0
First goal: Diaz
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 27, 2023, 08:37:45 am
vs Forest

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 27, 2023, 10:50:30 am
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Jota

Score: 3-0
First goal: Nunez
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 27, 2023, 11:01:10 am
LFC vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 27, 2023, 01:42:43 pm
vs Forest

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah
Jota
Nunez

FS: 4-1 LFC
FGS: Nunez
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 27, 2023, 03:13:04 pm
vs Forest

Allison

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsmikas

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 27, 2023, 07:24:27 pm
Vs Forest

Allison

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 4-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 28, 2023, 07:47:18 am
 Forest

Allison

TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 28, 2023, 09:12:10 am
vs Forest

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 28, 2023, 09:45:38 am
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 28, 2023, 10:16:54 am
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Nunez

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 28, 2023, 05:19:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 26, 2023, 10:59:39 pm
Not quite. The opening goal was the 9th minute

8 minutes 33 seconds to be exact😀, near enough
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 28, 2023, 06:55:01 pm
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 28, 2023, 07:34:41 pm
Vs Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
October 28, 2023, 08:58:39 pm
Liverpool v Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Nuñez

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 06:43:18 am
vs Forest:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 08:06:18 am
Vs Forest

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 08:31:55 am
Vs Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:28:12 am
Liverpool v Forest


Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Nunez

4-0 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:28:16 am

Vs Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Jota
Nunez

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:42:19 am
Vs Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 09:55:27 am
                                    Vs Forest

                                       Alisson

                     Trent  Konate van Dijk Tsimikas

                    Szoboszlai  Mac Allister Gravenberch
 
                                Salah Gakpo Nunez

                                  FS:  3-0 Liverpool
                                  FG:  Salah
                                  DP:  4
                                 
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 10:15:16 am

Forest

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai Mac Allister Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 2-0 LFC
FS: Salah
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 10:45:00 am
vs Forest

Alisson
Trent Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Jota

FS: 4 - 0 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 11:53:42 am
vs Forest

Alisson
Tsimikas
Van Dijk
Konate
Alexander-Arnold
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szobozlai
Jota
Núñez
Salah

3-0 Liverpool win
Salah
6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 11:59:45 am
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson
TAA Konate VVD Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Jota

Score: 3-0
First goal: Gravenberch
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 08:22:24 pm
vs Bournemouth

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Chambers

Jones
Endo
Gravenberch

Jota
Gakpo
Elliott

FS: 2-1 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 08:37:54 pm
Vs Bournemouth

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Scanlon

Gravenberch
Endo
Jones

Elliot
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 10

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Yesterday at 10:51:18 pm
LFC vs AFC Bournemouth

Kelleher
Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Chambers
Endo
Elliott
Jones
Gakpo
Nunez
Doak

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Elliott
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 04:41:15 pm
v Toulouse H

Kelleher
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Chambers
Endo
Jones
Gravenberch
Elliott
Jota
Nunez

FG - Jota
FS - Liverpool 5 - 1 Toulouse (Jota, Endo, Nunez, Gravenberch, Salah; Dallinga)
DP - 2 (Elliott)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 04:42:43 pm
LEAGUE TABLE after Toulouse

jackh picks up hisfirst top scorer award of the season with the only prediction for Jota first goal. 

01   16   246   KeegansPerm
02   15   240   ollyfrom.tv
03   18   239   Barneylfc
05   15   232   RJH
04   14   230   joezydudek
06   15   228   vivabobbygraham
07   16   226   Garrus
08   14   225   mushi007
09   17   224   tommy LFC
10   16   219   Ycuzz
11   13   218   CornerTakenQuickly
12   15   213   bradders1011
13   15   210   Cape_Tear
14   14   209   Mivi
15   15   209   redforlife
16   15   207   Kopite1971
17   15   206   Sinyoro
18   16   205   Wabaloolah
19   13   204   Buck Pete
20   22   204   jackh
21   15   201   BoRed
22   00   193   mickitez
23   00   189   SvenJohansen
24   15   175   Vishwa Atma
25   11   169   Ndeyanka


Top Scorer - jackh (22)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Today at 04:45:06 pm
CHAMPIONSHIP
 
A second after the deadline edit in the space of a few days sees SvenJohansen drop to the foot of the Championship table from top spot after Brighton.

01   17   224   tommy LFC
02   16   205   Wabaloolah
03   22   204   jackh
-----------------------------------
04   00   193   mickitez
05   00   189   SvenJohansen
