******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #440 on: October 26, 2023, 06:27:57 pm
vs Toulouse:

Kelleher

Gomez
Matip
Quansah
Tsimikas

Endo
Jones
Elliott

Doak
Nunez
Gakpo

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 4
SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #441 on: October 26, 2023, 06:54:42 pm
I did it again!! Stupid newbie mistake  :-[

Bollox to it anyway!  :butt
Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #442 on: October 26, 2023, 06:56:01 pm
Quote from: SvenJohansen on October 25, 2023, 08:11:55 pm
Vs Toulouse

Kelleher

Gomez
Konate
Quansah
Scanlon

Elliot
Endo
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo


FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Nunez
DP: 8
you've done it again, edited after the cut off!🙈
SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #443 on: October 26, 2023, 07:01:18 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on October 26, 2023, 06:56:01 pm
you've done it again, edited after the cut off!🙈

I know  :(
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #444 on: October 26, 2023, 08:10:53 pm
TOFG: to a second😎
RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #445 on: October 26, 2023, 10:00:12 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on October 26, 2023, 08:10:53 pm
TOFG: to a second

And despite seeing the reminders, I forgot to put one, as did my opponent.


Which, if I've counted right, means I'm out on time prediction was posted. Whoops.
Barneylfc∗

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #446 on: October 26, 2023, 10:59:39 pm
Quote from: Sinyoro on October 26, 2023, 08:10:53 pm
TOFG: to a second😎

Not quite. The opening goal was the 9th minute
Buck Pete

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #447 on: October 27, 2023, 12:20:30 am
v Forest

Alisson
TAA VVD Konate Tsimiskas
Gravenberch MacAllister Szobszlai
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Diaz
DP: 8
CornerTakenQuickly

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #448 on: October 27, 2023, 08:37:45 am
vs Forest

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 08:34:11 am by CornerTakenQuickly »
BoRed

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #449 on: October 27, 2023, 10:50:30 am
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold Konate Van Dijk Tsimikas
Szoboszlai MacAllister Gravenberch
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 3-0
First goal: Diaz
DP: 6
bradders1011

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #450 on: October 27, 2023, 11:01:10 am
LFC vs Nottingham Forest

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Jota

FS: 3-1 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 12:23:41 am by bradders1011 »
vivabobbygraham

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #451 on: October 27, 2023, 01:42:43 pm
vs Forest

Alisson
Trent
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah
Diaz
Nunez

FS: 4-1 LFC
FGS: Nunez
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 08:35:43 pm by vivabobbygraham »
mickitez

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #452 on: October 27, 2023, 03:13:04 pm
vs Forest

Allison

TAA
VVD
Matip
Tsmikas

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 4-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 6
SvenJohansen

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #453 on: October 27, 2023, 07:24:27 pm
Vs Forest

Allison

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Gakpo

FS: 4-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Today at 08:44:06 am by SvenJohansen »
tommy LFC

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #454 on: Yesterday at 07:47:18 am
 Forest

Allison

TAA
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Diaz
DP: 10
mushi007

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #455 on: Yesterday at 09:12:10 am
vs Forest

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FS: 3-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 8
Ndeyanka

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #456 on: Yesterday at 09:45:38 am
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Nunez
Final Score: 4-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Mivi

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #457 on: Yesterday at 10:16:54 am
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 8
Sinyoro

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #458 on: Yesterday at 05:19:57 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on October 26, 2023, 10:59:39 pm
Not quite. The opening goal was the 9th minute

8 minutes 33 seconds to be exact😀, near enough
joezydudek

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #459 on: Yesterday at 06:55:01 pm
v Nottingham Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

First Goal Scorer: Salah
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 4
RJH

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #460 on: Yesterday at 07:34:41 pm
Vs Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 4
Wabaloolah

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #461 on: Yesterday at 08:58:39 pm
Liverpool v Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konaté
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Díaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Garrus

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #462 on: Today at 06:43:18 am
vs Forest:

Alisson

Trent
Konate
Virgil
Tsimikas

Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
redforlife

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #463 on: Today at 08:06:18 am
Vs Forest

Alisson
Arnold
Matip
Van Dijk
Tsimikas
Mac Allister
Gravenberch
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Jota

First Goal Salah
Final Score 3-0 LFC
DP 8
Cape_Tear

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #464 on: Today at 08:31:55 am
Vs Forest

Alisson

Alexander-Arnold
Konate
Van Dijk
Tsimikas

MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gravenberch

Salah
Jota
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
