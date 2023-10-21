The national lottery draw: 14 - 15 - 26 - 37 - 43 - 54 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/lotto/draw-history
)
141526374354 / 30 = 4717545811 remainder 24
remainder + 1 = 25, so we use Round 25 (Round 32 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Premier League scores:
bradders1011 v Buck Pete 34-26
Cape_Tear v BoRed 34-26
joezydudek v Ndeyanka 27-16
KeegansPerm v CornerTakenQuickly 34-32
Kopite1971 v redforlife 26-27
mushi007 v Barneylfc 29-26
ollyfrom.tv v Mivi 27-23
Sinyoro v Garrus 17-24
Vishwa Atma v RJH 25-24
Ycuzz v vivabobbygraham 24-26
Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):
173 152 +21 19 KeegansPerm
164 138 +26 18 Barneylfc
173 149 +24 18 vivabobbygraham
166 139 +27 17 ollyfrom.tv
163 080 +83 16 Garrus
147 135 +12 15 Mivi (1)
163 172 -09 15 mushi007
140 158 -18 15 Buck Pete
161 163 -02 13 Kopite1971
161 170 -09 13 Sinyoro
161 170 -09 13 CornerTakenQuickly
160 170 -10 13 RJH
156 160 -04 12 joezydudek
141 162 -21 12 redforlife (1)
149 151 -02 10 bradders1011
151 159 -08 10 Cape_Tear
149 159 -10 09 Ycuzz
139 153 -14 09 Vishwa Atma (1)
142 160 -18 07 BoRed
110 169 -59 06 Ndeyanka (2)
The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011