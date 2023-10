Got a bit bored at work, so had to think of something to pass the time.



Here are the most successful players in the history of the LFC Prediction League



To put that into perspective, that's 19 trophies in 22 seasons, I'm sure many have a better average. Having said that, there were fewer trophies on offer in earlier years.Just had another look at the hall of fame, I see there is no Championship trophy mentioned in the early years of the Premier League, but since the Championship is simply the overall league without the PL players, it shouldn't be a problem to retrospectively award those trophies.