BoRed are you running this one? Do you need help from the rest of us like what ye are doing with the other prediction league? I can try totting up scores for the matches since the last table was shown but it will probably take me a while. If you need help then holler.



No, that'll be Barney. My part is always up to date.I doubt he needs help, though, he'll catch up eventually. He's usually quicker when he's top of the table.