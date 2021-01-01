Please
Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23****** (Read 4608 times)
Cape_Tear
Such an amazing_tilm!
Kopite
Posts: 685
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #320 on:
Today
at 07:16:40 am »
Vs Union
Kelleher
Alexander Arnold
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Doak
Nunez
Jota
FG: Nunez
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged
tommy LFC
Despite his sophistication, intelligence, wit, charm and extraordinary good looks, nobody wanted to give him one...
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 11,453
VAR is shite.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #321 on:
Today
at 11:25:32 am »
Vs Union
Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Quansah
Tsimikas
Endo
Jones
Gravenberch
Doak
Nunez
Jota
FG: Jota
FS: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged
Sinyoro
Give the ball to Bobby and he will scyoro
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,016
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #322 on:
Today
at 11:53:17 am »
Vs Union
Kelleher
Trent Quansah Konate Tsimikas
Jones Gravenberch Endo
Jota Nunez Elliott
FS: 3-0 Liverpool
FG: Nunez
DP: 4
Logged
Garrus
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,739
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #323 on:
Today
at 12:37:03 pm »
vs Union Saint-Gilloise
Alisson
Trent
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Doak
Nunez
Jota
Final Score: 3-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Nunez
DP: 6
Logged
Ndeyanka
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,107
We all live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #324 on:
Today
at 01:30:32 pm »
Vs Union
Kelleher
Trent Alexander
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas
Endo
Jones
Gravenberch
Doak
Nunez
Jota
First Goal Scorer: Jota
Final Score: 3-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Logged
KeegansPerm
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,645
"Roy can't see a priest on a mountain of sugar"
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #325 on:
Today
at 03:12:52 pm »
Union SG
Alisson
Trent Konate Quansah Tsimikas
Jones Endo Gravenberch
Elliott Nunez Jota
FS: 3-0 LFC
FS: Jota
DP: 6
Logged
jackh
Has a blog but doesn't like to talk about it. Slightly obsessed with the colour orange for some weird reason......
RAWK Scribe
Legacy Fan
Posts: 10,518
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #326 on:
Today
at 03:17:48 pm »
vs USG
Kelleher
Tsimikas
Quanah
Konate
Alexander-Arnold
Endo
Jones
Elliott
Jota
Nunez
Doak
4-1 Liverpool win
Doak
6
Logged
