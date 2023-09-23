« previous next »
Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

CornerTakenQuickly

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #240 on: Today at 09:08:47 am
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Bajcetic
Konate
Quansah
Tsimikas

Gravenberch
Elliott
Endo

Doak
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Jota
DP: 8
redforlife

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #241 on: Today at 09:08:58 am
Vs Leicester

Kelleher
Bajcetic
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas
Endo
Elliott
Gravenberch
Doak
Gakpo
Jota

First Goal Elliott
Final Score 3-2 LFC
DP 8




BoRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #242 on: Today at 10:18:30 am
v Leicester

Kelleher
Bajcetic Quansah Konate Tsimikas
Endo Gravenberch Elliott
Doak Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-1
First goal: Jota
DP: 8
bradders1011

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #243 on: Today at 11:09:48 am
LFC vs Leicester City

Kelleher
Gomez
Quansah
Konate
Tsimikas
Gravenberch
Elliott
Bajcetic
Gakpo
Doak
Jota

FS: 2-1 Reds
FGS: Gakpo
DP: 4


Sinyoro

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #244 on: Today at 12:03:55 pm
                                  Vs Leicester

                                     Kelleher

                     Trent  Konate Quansah  Tsimikas

                           Elliott  Endo Gravenberch
 
                             Doak  Gakpo Jota

                            FS:  2-1 Liverpool
                            FG:  Jota
                            DP:  5
mickitez

  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #245 on: Today at 02:37:54 pm
vs Leicester

Kelleher

Endo
Konate
Quansah
Tsmikas

Elliott
Gravenberch
Bajcetic

Jota
Gakpo
Doak

FS: 3-2 to LFC
FG: Gakpo
DP:6
Barneylfc∗

  
  
  
  
  
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #246 on: Today at 03:31:39 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on September 23, 2023, 08:50:10 am
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 REPLAYS v Leicester 27th September

Match 8 : Bye 00 vs 00 Kopite1971

Match 11 : Sinyoro 00 vs 00 Bye 5


Should either or both of Kopite1971 and Sinyoro fail to make a valid prediction against Leicester, the highest scoring loser from LASK will go through.

Highest scoring losers are Ndeyanka, Barneylfc and Mivi.

All 3 should post TOFG for Leicester.
Should any need to go through to round 2, and TOFG does not separate them, whoever posts first will go through.

 :wave
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
