LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 REPLAYS v Leicester 27th SeptemberMatch 8 : Bye 00 vs 00 Kopite1971Match 11 : Sinyoro 00 vs 00 Bye 5Should either or both of Kopite1971 and Sinyoro fail to make a valid prediction against Leicester, the highest scoring loser from LASK will go through. Highest scoring losers are Ndeyanka, Barneylfc and Mivi. All 3 should post TOFG for Leicester. Should any need to go through to round 2, and TOFG does not separate them, whoever posts first will go through.
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT
Page created in 0.016 seconds with 24 queries.
[Server Load: 0.73]