******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******

Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #120 on: September 3, 2023, 09:51:37 am
vs Aston Villa

Allison
Trent Gomez Matip Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FS: Nunez
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #121 on: September 3, 2023, 10:01:27 am
v Aston Villa

Alisson
TAA Matip Gomez Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #122 on: September 3, 2023, 11:21:24 am
vs Aston Villa:

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Szoboszlai
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #123 on: September 3, 2023, 12:06:31 pm
                            Vs Aston Villa

                                 Allison

         Alexander-Arnold Matip Gomez  Robertson

                      McAllister Endo Szoboszlai
 
                            Salah  Gakpo  Diaz

                       
                        FS:  3-2 Liverpool
                         FG:  Szoboszlai
                         DP:  5
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #124 on: September 3, 2023, 12:08:55 pm
vs Villa

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Gomez
Matip
Robertson
Szoboszlai
Endo
MacAllister
Salah
Nunez
Diaz

FG: Salah
FS: 3-1 to LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #125 on: September 4, 2023, 08:11:25 pm
The national lottery draw: 14 - 30 - 31 - 44 - 47 (https://www.national-lottery.co.uk/results/set-for-life/draw-history)

1430314447 / 35 = 40866127 remainder 2

remainder + 1 = 3, so we use Round 3 (Round 3 before renumbering) of the fixtures at https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011

Premier League scores:

Barneylfc v Vishwa Atma 17-12
BoRed v Kopite1971 14-15
Buck Pete v joezydudek 15-13
Cape_Tear v vivabobbygraham 17-13
CornerTakenQuickly v bradders1011 16-15
Garrus v mushi007 25-13
KeegansPerm v Ycuzz 17-13
ollyfrom.tv v RJH 17-17
redforlife v Mivi 17-15
Sinyoro v Ndeyanka 24-23

Standings (gf, ga, gd, pts, name (missed entries)):

84   38   +46   9   Garrus
68   53   +15   9   Barneylfc
67   54   +13   9   KeegansPerm
62   64   -02   7   RJH
69   74   -05   7   CornerTakenQuickly
70   58   +12   6   vivabobbygraham
64   62   +02   6   Ycuzz
73   73   +00   6   Ndeyanka
63   66   -03   6   Mivi (1)
64   68   -04   6   redforlife
79   86   -07   6   Sinyoro
70   80   -10   6   mushi007
55   67   -12   6   Buck Pete
67   56   +11   5   ollyfrom.tv
53   52   +01   4   Cape_Tear
63   73   -10   4   joezydudek
65   76   -11   4   Kopite1971
61   66   -05   3   bradders1011
54   67   -13   3   BoRed
44   62   -18   3   Vishwa Atma (1)

The fixture list has now been updated and the remaining rounds renumbered: https://www.redandwhitekop.com/forum/index.php?topic=352756.msg18906011#msg18906011
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #126 on: September 6, 2023, 12:36:04 am
Plummeting
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #127 on: September 6, 2023, 07:41:49 am
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on September 6, 2023, 12:36:04 am
Plummeting

I wish I had somewhere to plummet from. ;D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #128 on: September 11, 2023, 05:56:52 am
Quote from: BoRed on September 6, 2023, 07:41:49 am
I wish I had somewhere to plummet from. ;D
:sad
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #129 on: September 11, 2023, 11:17:08 am
v Bournemouth H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Konate
van Dijk
Robertson
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Gakpo
Diaz
Jota
Salah

FG - Semenyo
FS - Liverpool 3 - 1 Bournemouth (Diaz, Salah, Jota; Semenyo)
DP - 13 (Alisson, MacAllisterR; Neto, Semenyo, Anthony)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #130 on: September 11, 2023, 11:17:59 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Bournemouth H

01   23   46   vivabobbygraham
02   23   39   joezydudek
03   23   37   CornerTakenQuickly
04   16   36   Kopite1971
05   16   36   Ndeyanka
06   16   36   bradders1011
07   23   35   jackh
08   24   35   Garrus
09   13   34   Sinyoro
10   23   34   mushi007
11   17   31   mickitez
12   20   31   redforlife
13   20   30   Ycuzz
14   16   28   Buck Pete
15   17   28   KeegansPerm
16   16   27   RJH
17   16   27   SvenJohansen
18   17   27   ollyfrom.tv
19   14   26   BoRed
20   15   26   Barneylfc
21   16   26   Cape_Tear
22   16   26   tommy LFC
23   24   24   Mivi
24   16   16   Wabaloolah
25   00   11   rushyman
26   00   10   Vishwa Atma


Top Scorers - Garrus, Mivi (24)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #131 on: September 11, 2023, 11:18:48 am
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   23   35   jackh
02   17   31   mickitez
03   16   27   SvenJohansen
-----------------------------------
04   16   26   tommy LFC
05   16   16   Wabaloolah
06   00   11   rushyman
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #132 on: September 11, 2023, 11:30:16 am
Quote from: tommy LFC on August 27, 2023, 01:54:01 pm
Vs Newcastle

DP 28

Bound to be the highest ever DP prediction  :D
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #133 on: September 11, 2023, 11:32:04 am
v Saudi Arabia A

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
van Dijk
Robertson
Endo
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Gakpo
Salah

FG - Gordon
FS - Saudi Arabia 1 - 2 Liverpool (Gordon; Nunez x 2)
DP - 11 (Trippier; Alexander-Arnold, van DijkR, Nunez)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #134 on: September 11, 2023, 11:33:10 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Bournemouth H

01   23   58   Garrus
02   11   57   vivabobbygraham
03   23   57   mushi007
04   21   55   Sinyoro
05   15   52   CornerTakenQuickly
06   21   51   Ycuzz
07   11   50   joezydudek
08   15   50   jackh
09   22   50   KeegansPerm
10   23   50   ollyfrom.tv
11   24   50   Barneylfc
12   13   49   Kopite1971
13   13   49   Ndeyanka
14   24   48   Mivi
15   10   46   bradders1011
16   15   46   redforlife
17   14   45   mickitez
18   16   43   RJH
19   13   40   SvenJohansen
20   11   39   Buck Pete
21   13   39   BoRed
22   13   39   tommy LFC
23   10   36   Cape_Tear
24   22   32   Vishwa Atma
25   13   29   Wabaloolah
26   13   24   rushyman


Top Scorers - Barneylfc, Mivi (24)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #135 on: September 11, 2023, 11:33:59 am
CHAMPIONSHIP

01   15   50   jackh
02   14   45   mickitez
03   13   40   SvenJohansen
-----------------------------------
04   13   39   tommy LFC
05   13   29   Wabaloolah
06   13   24   rushyman
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #136 on: September 11, 2023, 11:52:53 am
v Aston Villa H

Alisson
Alexander-Arnold
Matip
Gomez
Robertson
Jones
MacAllister
Szoboszlai
Diaz
Salah
Nunez

FG - Szoboszlai
FS - Liverpool 3 - 0 Aston Villa (Szoboszlai, OG, Salah)
DP - 2 (Kamara)


Next Game - Wolves A, Premier League, Saturday 16th September 12:30
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #137 on: September 11, 2023, 11:54:36 am
LEAGUE TABLE after Aston Villa H

For the 3rd week in a row, the top score is 24 points with Garrus and Sinyoro both correctly predicting Szoboszlai to score first

01   24   82   Garrus
02   24   79   Sinyoro
03   23   72   Ndeyanka
04   13   70   vivabobbygraham
05   13   70   mushi007
06   16   68   CornerTakenQuickly
07   16   66   KeegansPerm
08   16   66   ollyfrom.tv
09   16   66   Barneylfc
10   13   64   Ycuzz
11   15   64   Kopite1971
12   13   63   joezydudek
13   15   63   Mivi
14   16   62   redforlife
15   15   61   bradders1011
16   16   61   mickitez
17   17   60   RJH
18   15   54   Buck Pete
19   13   53   SvenJohansen
20   13   52   BoRed
21   16   52   Cape_Tear
22   12   51   tommy LFC
23   00   50   jackh
24   12   44   Vishwa Atma
25   15   44   Wabaloolah
26   00   24   rushyman


Top Scorers - Garrus, Sinyoro (24)
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #138 on: September 11, 2023, 11:56:15 am
CHAMPIONSHIP

I predict the top 3 at the end of the season to be the 3 that miss the least amount of rounds.

01   16   61   mickitez
02   13   53   SvenJohansen
03   12   51   tommy LFC
-----------------------------------
04   00   50   jackh
05   15   44   Wabaloolah
06   00   24   rushyman
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #139 on: September 11, 2023, 12:06:23 pm
The League Cup will start Thursday 21st v LASK and will take place over the Europa League groups and the League Cup itself.
We've got 26 players, so there will be 6 byes in round 1 and we will use replays.

If any player that has received a bye does not post, that tie will go to a replay.
If they do not post for the replay, the highest scoring loser in the replay round will go through.
If the replay round is only made up of fixtures involving a bye, then the highest scoring loser will be taken from the fixture v LASK.
If there are multiple highest scoring losers, those players will be asked to post TOFG in the replay round to decide who will go through.
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #140 on: September 11, 2023, 12:07:59 pm
LEAGUE CUP ROUND 1 v LASK 21st September

Match 1 : redforlife vs Bye 1

Match 2 : vivabobbygraham vs Bye 4

Match 3 : CornerTakenQuickly vs Ndeyanka

Match 4 : Ycuzz vs Bye 6

Match 5 : Buck Pete vs KeegansPerm

Match 6 : Garrus vs Vishwa Atma

Match 7 : tommy LFC vs bradders1011

Match 8 : Bye 3 vs Kopite1971

Match 9 : Cape_Tear vs RJH

Match 10 : jackh vs Mivi

Match 11 : Sinyoro vs Bye 5

Match 12 : Barneylfc vs SvenJohansen

Match 13 : joezydudek vs Wabaloolah

Match 14 : BoRed vs ollyfrom.tv

Match 15 : Bye 2 vs mickitez

Match 16 : rushyman vs mushi007
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #141 on: September 12, 2023, 04:17:41 pm
v Wolves

Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
Szoboszlai Jones MacAllister
Salah Nunez Diaz

Score: 0-4 (LFC WIn)
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #142 on: September 13, 2023, 10:23:33 am
v Wolves

Alisson
Gomez Konate Matip Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

Score: 2-0 to us
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #143 on: September 13, 2023, 11:55:56 am
Alisson

Gomez
Konate
Matip
Robbo

Jones
Szoboszlai
MacAllister

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP: 10
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #144 on: September 13, 2023, 02:58:12 pm
vs Wolves

Alisson

Gomez
Konate
Matip
Robertson

Jones
Szoboszlai
MacAllister

Salah
Jota
Gakpo

FS: 2-0 to LFC
FG: Salah
DP:12
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #145 on: September 13, 2023, 10:16:42 pm
Wolves v Liverpool

Alisson

Konaté
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: Wolves 0-2 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:42:17 pm by Wabaloolah »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #146 on: September 14, 2023, 02:33:15 pm
vs Wolves

Alisson
Robertson
Konate
Matip
Gomez
Mac Allister
Jones
Szoboszlai
Jota
Gakpo
Salah

3-0 Liverpool win
Jota
8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #147 on: September 14, 2023, 03:53:57 pm
Wolves v Liverpool

Alisson

Trent
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Gakpo
Nunez

Score: Wolves 0-2 Liverpool
First goal: Gakpo
DP: 4
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #148 on: September 14, 2023, 04:24:28 pm
Wolves v Liverpool

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Jones
Gravenberch

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #149 on: September 14, 2023, 05:18:07 pm
Wolves v Liverpool

Alisson

Quansah
Matip
Gomez
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Jones
Mac Allister

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

Score: Wolves 0-4 Liverpool
First goal: Salah
DP: 10
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 02:13:45 pm by Mivi »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #150 on: September 14, 2023, 06:48:26 pm
Vs Wolves

Allison

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
Jones

Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: 3-1 to Liverpool
FG: Jota
DP: 8
« Last Edit: September 14, 2023, 06:52:44 pm by SvenJohansen »
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #151 on: September 14, 2023, 09:30:35 pm
Wolves v Liverpool

Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robbo
Endo
Szoboszlai
Mac Allister
Diaz
Salah
Nunez

FS: 3-0 Reds
FGS: Salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #152 on: Yesterday at 06:25:43 am
Vs Wolves

Allison

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 3-1 to Liverpool
FG: salah
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #153 on: Yesterday at 10:13:36 am
Wolves v Liverpool

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Jones
Mac Allister

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

3-1 Liverpool

1st Goal - Salah

DP - 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #154 on: Yesterday at 01:06:14 pm
Wolves

Alisson
Gomez Matip Konate Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Jones
Salah Gakpo Jota

FS: 1-3 LFC
FS: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #155 on: Yesterday at 07:27:32 pm
Vs Wolves

Allison

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Szoboszlai
Endo
Mac Allister

Salah
Gakpo
Diaz

FS: 2-0 to Liverpool
FG: Salah
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #156 on: Yesterday at 08:21:43 pm
Vs Wolves

Alisson

Gomez
Konate
Matip
Robertson

Jones
Szoboszlai
MacAllister

Salah
Gakpo
Jota


FS: Salah
FG: 2-0 to LFC
DP: 6
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #157 on: Yesterday at 09:01:18 pm
Vs Wolves

Alisson
Gomez
Konate
Endo
Robertson
Jones
Szoboszlai
MacAllister
Salah
Gakpo
Jota

FS: Salah
FG: 3-1 LFC
DP: 8
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #158 on: Yesterday at 11:24:57 pm
                              Vs Wolves

                                 Allison

                  Gomez  Matip Konate  Robertson

                        Jones Endo Szoboszlai
 
                            Salah  Gakpo Jota

                            FS:  3-0 Liverpool
                            FG:  Gakpo
                            DP:  5
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
Reply #159 on: Today at 07:02:24 am
@Wolves:

Alisson

Gomez
Matip
Konate
Robertson

Endo
Szoboszlai
Jones

Salah
Nunez
Jota

Final Score: 2-0 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Salah
DP: 6
