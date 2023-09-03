The League Cup will start Thursday 21st v LASK and will take place over the Europa League groups and the League Cup itself.

We've got 26 players, so there will be 6 byes in round 1 and we will use replays.



If any player that has received a bye does not post, that tie will go to a replay.

If they do not post for the replay, the highest scoring loser in the replay round will go through.

If the replay round is only made up of fixtures involving a bye, then the highest scoring loser will be taken from the fixture v LASK.

If there are multiple highest scoring losers, those players will be asked to post TOFG in the replay round to decide who will go through.