Author
Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23****** (Read 1941 times)
Ycuzz
of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 9,927
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #120 on:
Today
at 09:51:37 am »
vs Aston Villa
Allison
Trent Gomez Matip Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz
FS: 3-1 to LFC
FS: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
@Yvanicuzz
Kopite1971
Legacy Fan
Posts: 1,292
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #121 on:
Today
at 10:01:27 am »
v Aston Villa
Alisson
TAA Matip Gomez Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Gakpo Diaz
Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"
SOS# 1159
Garrus
RAWK Supporter
Legacy Fan
Posts: 2,722
We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
«
Reply #122 on:
Today
at 11:21:24 am »
vs Aston Villa:
Alisson
Trent
Gomez
Matip
Robertson
Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai
Salah
Nunez
Diaz
Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Szoboszlai
DP: 6
Logged
