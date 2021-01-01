« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Down

Author Topic: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******  (Read 1941 times)

Offline Ycuzz

  • of the wonderful things he does! I've soiled myself..
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,927
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #120 on: Today at 09:51:37 am »
vs Aston Villa

Allison
Trent Gomez Matip Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo Mac Allister
Salah Nunez Diaz

FS: 3-1 to LFC
FS: Nunez
DP: 8
Logged
@Yvanicuzz

Offline Kopite1971

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,292
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #121 on: Today at 10:01:27 am »
v Aston Villa

Alisson
TAA Matip Gomez Robertson
Szoboszlai Endo MacAllister
Salah Gakpo Diaz

Score: 2-1 LFC
First goal: Salah
DP: 8
Logged
Proud to be "An Internet Terrorist"

SOS# 1159

Offline Garrus

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,722
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: ******LFC Prediction League: Season 23******
« Reply #122 on: Today at 11:21:24 am »
vs Aston Villa:

Alisson

Trent
Gomez
Matip
Robertson

Endo
Mac Allister
Szoboszlai

Salah
Nunez
Diaz

Final Score: 3-1 to Liverpool
First Scorer: Szoboszlai
DP: 6
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 [4]   Go Up
« previous next »
 