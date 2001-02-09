REGULARS PLEASE READ ASWELL TO REFRESH YOUR MINDS





The new season is upon us and I invite you to join the longest running prediction league on the LFC message boards- back for the 23rd season running!



The rules are simple and anyone is welcome to join in. All we ask of you is to come up with a prediction for each of Liverpool's matches over the course of the season.



Here is how to play....



You will have to predict:



-The LFC starting 11 (This is the 11 players that start the game, not the 11 players announced to start)

-The first goal scorer

-The final score (or the score after 90 minutes in cup games)

-The total Disciplinary Points



The points are awarded as follows-



-1 point per correct player in the starting line-up

-10 points for the correct goalscorer (This includes both sides players, no goalscorer or own goal)

-10 points for correct full time score

- 5 points awarded for the correct total disciplinary points - LFC and oppositions DP.

DP Points are given as: 2 for every yellow card, 5 for every red. So, 2 players get booked = 4 DP, 2 players booked and 1 sent

off = 9 DP etc.



If you come within 1 point of the correct total you will be awarded 4 points, come within 2 youre awarded 3, come within 3 you will get 2 points and finally 1 point for coming within 4.



Two bookable offences leading to a red will count as 5 for that player not 4. Obviously 5 for a straight red aswell. A yellow follwed by a straight red is 7 points



-There is a bonus 3 points up for grabs if you guess the correct result but not the exact score line (e.g. you predicted LFC win 4-0 but we win 5-0, you predict 2-2 and its 1-1) You will not be given these 3 points if you guess the correct score line.



-Similarly there is a further 3 bonus points on offer if your first goalscorer prediction ends up getting a goal after not getting the first one



In the event of a draw in the cup competitions between two posters another prediction will be needed to act as 'Penalties' Please see in 'CUPS' below



Please name the forename of your goalscorer if there is more than one player with the same surname on the pitch



When predicting the full time score please state which team you are predicting to win (e.g. don't post 2-1, instead post 2-1 to LFC) If a team is not stated I will presume you are putting Liverpool as first.



Extra Time in cups does not count for anything. Only the 90 minutes will be used for all predictions



If you post more than 11 different players the first 11 will be taken. If you predict a position with players side by side creating a choice i.e



Diaz/Jota, I will take the first mentioned. In this example Diaz, even if you have only mentioned 9 other players.



Of course if you post the same player twice you will only get one point!!!



If you post 2 predictions I will take the latter prediction. If, however, you have already posted a prediction and are late with a 2nd prediction I will then of course take the first

-----------------------------

Here is an example of what a current prediction may look like



Liverpool v Man Utd



Alisson



Alexander-Arnold

van Dijk

Konate

Robertson



MacAllister

Elliott

Szoboslai



Diaz

Salah

Nunez



Final Score: 7-0 to Liverpool

First Goal: Gakpo

DP: 10





Entries (and edits) must be posted within 90 mins before KO. If entries are late (even by 1 minute) you will not get any points for your prediction)



For example if LFC KO at 3:00pm and you post at 1:31pm this will not count as it will be past the 90 minute deadline. Even if the Kick Off is delayed



If you change username and wish to post as the new username the points from your old name will be added together apart from any posted at the same time in the same game. If you do this you will be disqualified any points at all for that game as it is very naughty of you





Your entry will count for every single competitive game Liverpool play this season, starting with Chelsea on 13th August.



After every match your scores will be calculated and a league table will be updated and posted in this thread.







Feel free to start posting your predictions at any time before the 90 minute deadline.

======================================================================================



CUPS



In cups posters play each other as normal with the extra 'Time Of First Goal' prediction acting as penalties, if you will, to sort out any draws.



Whoever is closest with their first goal prediction will be the winner. In the event of a 0-0 the person who predicted the latest goal. If one player does not post a TOFG, the other player will go through. If neither pick a TOFG, whoever posts first will go through.



To counterbalance this, in the event of a goal coming precisely in between the two posters predictions (i.e a 20th min goal in between 15 min and 25 min prediction) the person who predicted the earliest goal will go through





The TOFG prediction is for 90 minutes only and will be used in replays.



These predictions will only be implemented if the game between the two posters finishes even.



In the event of neither player posting for the replay, the following will be used to replace them -

I will select the highest scoring player that lost their tie in the round to take their place.

So if a player loses their original tie, they should post TOFG for the replay round anyway. If TOFG does not provide a highest scoring player, whoever posts first for that round will go through. If you edit your post, the time of your edit will be deemed as the time of your post.

I will highlight this in advance for each occasion this may occur.





There will 2 cup competitions run.



The first will be the 'League Cup' our League Cup!



The 2nd and main cup 'RAWK Cup' our FA Cup!





LEAGUE CUP

At the time of Liverpools first cup game be it League Cup or Europa League, I will take the top 32 from the table and put them in the hat. So you have until then to get yourself into that top 32!





RAWK CUP

At the time of our first FA Cup Game, again, The top 32 will be taken. Though it may also start from matchday 6 of Europa League





Thanks everyone, welcome back and good luck!!