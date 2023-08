1:50 Many A Star 2:25 Euchen Glen 3:00 Luisa Casati 3:35 Chairmanoftheboard 4:10 Sophia’s Starlight 4:45 Devils Point 5:20 Liberty Lane NAP Miletus is a non runner in the 4:45 for those who’ve picked it Good luck all

When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy’. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier